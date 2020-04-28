Pizza Box Market 2020-2025 Top Companies- Mondi, Huhtamaki Oyj, Smurfit Kappa, DS Smith, WestRock and more…
This report focuses on Pizza Box volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pizza Box market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. The global Pizza Box market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Pizza Box in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Pizza Box manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The Following Manufacturers Are Covered:
Smurfit Kappa Group
DS Smith Plc.
WestRock Company
International Paper Company
Mondi Group
Huhtamaki Oyj
Georgia-Pacific LLC.
New Method Packaging
Pratt Industries Inc.
Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd
KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp.
Rengo Co., Ltd.
BillerudKorsnäs AB
Magnum Packaging
R. S. G. Packagings Private Limited.
Segment By Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
By Box Type
Whole Pizza Boxes
Pizza Slice Boxes
By Material Type
Corrugated Paperboard
Clay Coated Cardboard
By Print Type
Printed Boxes
Non-Printed Boxes
Segment By Application
Restaurant
Commissary
Supermarket
Other
