Nutritional Supplement Market Size by Type, Product, Application & Market Opportunities 2018-2023

According to the latest market research report, published by KD Market Insights covers a detailed analysis of, “Nutritional Supplement Market 2018: Market Size, Trends & Opportunity Outlook – Forecast to 2028.” The study comprises of major industry trends and insights that play an important role in the market growth. Also, the report covers forecast revenue growth at global, regional and country levels, providing a detailed analysis of the industry.

Nutritional supplement are substances that provide adequate amounts of essential nutrients required for the better functioning of human bodies. It contains vitamins, proteins, herbs, meal supplements, sports nutrition and other related products that are used to improve the nutritional content of the diet. They are added to the diet to boost the overall health and energy, to provide support to the immune system and to reduce the risk of illness. The global nutritional supplement market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.01%, leading to a global revenue of USD 245.43Bn by 2023.

The nutritional supplement market is segmented on the type of ingredients (vitamins, proteins, amino acids, enzymes and botanicals) and end users (infants and adults). Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for the nutritional supplement market due to the growing demand in China, Japan and India.

Key growth factors

The increasing consumer awareness for healthy living and healthy diet, increasing urbanization and changing lifestyles, prevention of diseases , awareness towards weight management among working professionals, development in the retail and pharmaceutical industries, innovation in product offerings, modernization of retail channels are some of the key factors that are driving the nutritional supplement market.

Threats and key players

Although the nutritional supplement market is expected to have a positive growth worldwide, factors such as lack of awareness about the consumption of dosage of nutrition supplements, negative publicity, fake product claims may hinder the growth of the market.

Some of the major players in the nutritional supplement market are Amway Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Herbalife International, DSM, Nestle Nutritionals, Bayer, GlaxoSmithKline Limited, Glanbia Plc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Arkopharma Laboratories.

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the global nutritional supplement market.

2. Market drivers and challenges in the global nutritional supplement market.

3. Market trends in the global nutritional supplement market.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on type of ingredients (vitamins, proteins, amino acids, enzymes and botanicals).

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on end users (infants, adults).

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa).

9. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of the major companies operating in the market.

Why buy?

o Understand the demand for global nutritional supplements to determine the viability of the market.

o Identify the developed and emerging markets where nutritional supplements are sold.

o Identify the challenge areas and address them.

o Develop strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments.

o Evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow and to get an idea of the current position where you are placed.

o Recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly.

o Knowledge of the initiatives and growth strategies taken up by the major companies and decide on the direction for further growth.

o Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services with the key players in the market.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1: Executive summary

1.1. Market scope and segmentation

1.2. Key questions answered in this study

1.3. Executive summary

Chapter 2: Nutritional supplement market – market overview

2.1. Global market overview – market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography-wise market revenue (USD)

2.2. Global – market drivers and challenges

2.3. Value chain analysis – nutritional supplement market

2.4. Porter’s five forces analysis

2.5. Market segmentation based on type of ingredients (vitamins, proteins, amino acids, enzymes and botanicals)

2.5. a. Vitamin supplements revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.5. b. Protein supplements revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.5.c. Amino acid supplements revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.5. d. Enzyme supplements – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.5. e. Botanical supplements – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.6. Market segmentation based on end users (infants and adults)

2.6. a. Infants’ supplements revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.6. b. Adults’ supplements revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Chapter 3. North America nutritional supplement market

3.1. Market overview – market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography wise market revenue (USD)

3.2. North America – market drivers and challenges

3.3. Market segmentation based on type of ingredients (vitamins, proteins, amino acids, enzymes and botanicals)

3.3. a. Vitamin supplements revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.3. b. Protein supplements revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.3. c. Amino acid supplements revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.3. d. Enzyme supplements – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.3. e. Botanical supplements – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.4. Market segmentation based on end users (infants and adults)

3.4. a. Infants’ supplements revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.4. b. Adults’ supplements revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Chapter 4. Europe nutritional supplement market

4.1. Market overview – market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography-wise market revenue (USD)

4.2. Europe – market drivers and challenges

4.3. Market segmentation based on type of ingredients (vitamins, proteins, amino acids, enzymes and botanicals)

4.3. a. Vitamin supplements revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.3. b. Protein supplements revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.3. c. Amino acid supplements revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.3. d. Enzyme supplements – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.3. e. Botanical supplements – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.4. Market segmentation based on end users (infants and adults)

4.4. a. Infants’ supplements revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.4. b. Adults’ supplements revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Chapter 5. Asia-Pacific nutritional supplement market

5.1. Market overview – market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography – wise market revenue (USD)

5.2. Asia-Pacific – market drivers and challenges

5.3. Market segmentation based on type of ingredients (vitamins, proteins, amino acids, enzymes and botanicals)

5.3. a. Vitamin supplements revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.3. b. Protein supplements revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.3. c. Amino acid supplements revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.3. d. Enzyme supplements – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.3. e. Botanical supplements – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.4. Market segmentation based on end users (infants and adults)

5.4. a. Infants’ supplements revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.4. b. Adults’ supplements revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Chapter 6. Latin America nutritional supplement market

6.1. Market overview – market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography- wise market revenue (USD)

6.2. Latin America – market drivers and challenges

6.3. Market segmentation based on type of ingredients (vitamins, proteins, amino acids, enzymes and botanicals)

6.3. a. Vitamin supplements revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

6.3. b. Protein supplements revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

6.3. c. Amino acid supplements revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

6.3. d. Enzyme supplements – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

6.3. e. Botanical supplements – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

6.4. Market segmentation based on end users (infants and adults)

6.4. a. Infants’ supplements revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

6.4. b. Adults’ supplements revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Continue:

