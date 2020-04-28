Non Glass Capacitive Sensors Market: Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand



Capacitive sensing is a technology that typically uses human body capacitance as an input and is based on capacitive coupling. Capacitive sensors operate by detecting the capacitance of any material to be sensed. The sensor is automatically switched on when the threshold amount of capacitance is reached. Capacitive sensors are majorly used for contactless detection and level monitoring of different objects. These sensors can be used to detect wide range of materials including solids, liquids, powders, pellets and others through a non-metallic container wall as a medium. Unlike inductive sensors, capacitive sensors are capable of detecting metallic as well as non-metallic materials.

Some of the common applications of capacitive sensors are detection of surfaces such as paper, glass, wood, plastic, food and chemical substances. Capacitive sensors are used in packaging systems to detect and monitor the presence of cardboard boxes and its level. The capacitive sensors used to detect non-glass materials are usually referred to as non-glass capacitive sensors. These sensors use different polymer materials, indium tin oxide (ITO) films and other non-glass materials for detection.

Non-glass capacitive sensors market is majorly driven by the rising electronics industry across the world. Capacitive sensors are widely used in different touch-screen devices as a replacement to mechanical keypads. The most popular electronic applications of non-glass capacitive sensors are smartphone, tablets, mouse touch-pads and others. With growing demand for touch-screen based electronic devices, non-glass capacitive sensors are expected to witness high demand in coming years. Furthermore, non-glass capacitive sensors offer numerous advantages over the conventional touch detection techniques such as inductive and resistive detection. Non-glass capacitive sensors are low cost as compared to the conventional touch detection techniques and require low power for operation. In addition, non-glass capacitive sensors provide high speed, stability and have longer life cycle. Apart from material detection, non-glass capacitive sensors are capable of detecting acceleration, motion, flow and other variable parameters of materials. Thus, these sensors can be used in large number of applications. However, major factors affecting the growth of non-glass capacitive sensors market is the challenges faced in the manufacturing and fabrication process of these sensors. Additionally, non-glass capacitive sensors are still in the nascent stage of development, thereby restricting their use in complex applications.

Non-glass capacitive sensors market is segmented based on the type of non-glass materials, applications and geographic regions. The non-glass surface type segment is further classified into different types of materials such as polymers, sapphires and other plastic materials. The market is segmented on the basis of applications into consumer and commercial applications. Consumer applications of non-glass capacitive sensors include touch-screen devices such as smartphones, mouse touch-pads and others. With rising development in touch-screen devices, non-glass capacitive sensors are expected to witness high demand in consumer applications. Commercial applications majorly include ticketing booths, education and training, casino game, point of interest, automated teller machines (ATM) machines, factory equipment, medical equipment and other office equipment. Furthermore, the market for non-glass capacitive sensors is segmented based on geographic regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).

