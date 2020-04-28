Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Insights and Major Trends Encouraging Growth Till the Tip of 2025 

“Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market” report presents the worldwide market size ( Value, Production and Consumption ), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and 5 Forces forecast 2020 to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market report profiles major topmost manufactures operating ( Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Pacific Biosciences of California, Beijing Genomics Institute, Qiagen, Roche, Agilent Technologies, Perkinelmer, Genomatix, PierianDx, Eurofins Scientific, Gatc Biotech, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, DNASTAR, Biomatters, Partek, New England Biolabs, Myriad Genetics, Macrogen, GATC Biotech ) in terms of analyse various attributes such as Production, Consumption, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost, Gross, Market Share, CAGR, and Market Influencing Factors of the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) industry in USA, EU, China, India, Japan and other regions. Besides, the report also covers Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients’ information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

Scope of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market: NGS is a technology in which millions and billions of DNA strands can be sequenced through massive parallelization. This technique is also known as high throughput sequencing.

The impact of the driving factors is expected to overcome the effect of restraints. Moreover, the utilization of cloud computing in NGS for data management and untapped emerging economies are expected to provide new market opportunities to NGS manufacturers in the near future.

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the next-generation sequencing market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Emerging markets, like China, India, and Brazil are expected to offer significant growth opportunities owing to the improving healthcare infrastructure, government funding for translational research, and rising partnerships & agreements among market players.

In addition, these countries have less-stringent regulations and data requirements as compared to developed nations; companies find regulatory policies in the Asia-Pacific region to be adaptive and business-friendly. Moreover, increasing competition in mature markets will intensify the focus on emerging markets.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

⟴ Consumables

⟴ Platforms

⟴ Services

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

⟴ Academic & Government Research Institutes

⟴ Pharmaceutical Companies

⟴ Biotechnology Companies

⟴ Hospitals & Clinics

