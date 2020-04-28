Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Size, Business Opportunities, Industry Analysis and Forecast To 2023

KD Market Insights has introduced a new report on “Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market (MVNO) Market (2018-2023)”. The global Mobile Virtual Network Operator report will represent the analysis of all the market segments. The research report focuses on the market dynamics, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and porter’s five force model which are leading the current and future status of the market.

The Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market is expected to reach USD 91.18 Bn by 2023 expanding, at a CAGR of 6%. Mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) resell wireless network communication services by using the infrastructure, licenses owned by a mobile network operator (MNO). The model benefits both the MVNO and MNO. MNO have extra unused network bandwidth which they provide at a lower price to a MVNO, to make optimum use of the network bandwidth. The MVNOs then offer these services to its customers.

The MVNO operator business model and strategies are evolving with the changes in the industry dynamics and regulatory evolution. The players are shifting from the discount based approach to a value-added service with a focus on product innovation. Balancing cost and product differentiation are expected to have a significant impact on the current business model around the forecast period. The second brand and branded reseller business models are expected to witness faster growth in the developed region, such as Western Europe and North America, where the MVNO market reached more than 30% penetration in selected countries by 2015.

Technical flexibilities are expected to be the significant factor driving the growth of this market. The year on year growth in the number of new telecom subscribers is expected to slow down considerably during the forecast period, because of the maturity of the telecom market. However, the growing demand for mobile internet in developing countries is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for vendors during the forecast period. The presence of more than 1,000 MVNOs globally in 2016, together accounted for around 10% of mobile subscribers

Key growth factors

The growth of the MVNO market largely depends on the weakness of MNOs in their marketing and sales strategies in particular geographies. The successful MVNOs make optimum utilization of the existing telecom infrastructure according to geographies, such as channel infrastructure, media and telecoms brands, and current existing customers that of the MNOs.

Also, the success of MVNOs brands depends mainly on unique brand positioning and value proposition to attract target customers, with the likes of specific ethnic groups, including migrant workers and tourists. Proper identification of emerging niche telecom markets through innovative marketing channels which are beyond the reach of MNOs is expected to drive the MVNO market in that region. Segment-targeted pricing strategies and creative distribution tactics by the players of this industry in developed countries are also expected to drive the growth of the MVNO market worldwide.

Threats and key players

As the competition increases in the wireless industry, the markets are getting more saturated and innovation for product differentiation is becoming scarce, which will in all likelihood affect the MVNO players. Subscriber acquisition is already high, fueled by cheaper available handsets in the market other than those MVNOs can provide. Strong brand competition no longer guarantees success. However, affinity by a group of the customer base for a particular brand does exist. Monetizing brands is not that simple. All of these are seen as major challenges. The key players in the Global MVNO market are Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile USA, Lebara Group, Tracfone Wireless, Inc, Red Pocket Mobile, Tesco Mobile Ltd, Globecomm Systems, Inc, Drillisch Telecom, KDDI Mobile, and PosteMobile.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Executive summary

1.1. Market scope and segmentation

1.2. Key questions answered in this study

1.3. Executive summary

Chapter 2: Global MVNO market – market overview

2.1. Global market overview- market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography wise market revenue (USD)

2.2. Global – market drivers and challenges

2.3. Value chain analysis – Global MVNO market

2.4. Market size- By operational model (MVNO service subscriptions, branded reseller revenue, service provider revenue)

2.4. a. MVNO service subscriptions- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.4. b. Branded reseller revenue- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.4. c. Service provider revenue- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.4. d. Light MVNO revenue- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.5. Market size- By Type (Revenue from data, revenue from voice)

2.5. a. Revenue from data- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.5. b. Revenue from voice- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Chapter 3: North America MVNO market- market overview

3.1. Market overview- market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography wise market revenue (USD)

3.2. North America – market drivers and challenges

3.3. Market size- By operational model (MVNO service subscriptions, branded reseller revenue, service provider revenue)

3.3. a. MVNO service subscriptions- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.3. b. Branded reseller revenue- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.3. c. Service provider revenue- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.3. d. Light MVNO revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.4. Market size- By Type (Revenue from data, revenue from voice)

3.4. a. Revenue from data- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.4. b. Revenue from voice- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Chapter 4: Europe MVNO market- market overview

4.1. Market overview- market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography wise market revenue (USD)

4.2. Europe – market drivers and challenges

4.3. Market size- By operational model (MVNO service subscriptions, branded reseller revenue, service provider revenue)

4.3. a. MVNO service subscriptions- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.3. b. Branded reseller revenue- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.3. c. Service Provider revenue- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.3. d. Light MVNO revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.4. Market size- By Type (Revenue from data, revenue from voice)

4.4. a. Revenue from data- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.4. b. Revenue from voice- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Chapter 5: Asia Pacific MVNO market- market overview

5.1. Market overview- market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography wise market revenue (USD)

5.2. Asia Pacific- market drivers and challenges

5.3. Market size- By operational model (MVNO service subscriptions, branded reseller revenue, service provider revenue)

5.3. a. MVNO service subscriptions- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.3. b. Branded reseller revenue- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.3. c. Service Provider revenue- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.3. d. Light MVNO revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.4. Market size- By Type (Revenue from data, revenue from voice)

5.4. a. Revenue from data- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.4. b. Revenue from voice- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Chapter 6: Latin America MVNO market- market overview

6.1. Market overview- market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography wise market revenue (USD)

6.2. Latin America- market drivers and challenges

6.3. Market size- By operational model (MVNO service subscriptions, branded reseller revenue, service provider revenue)

6.3. a. MVNO service subscriptions- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

6.3. b. Branded reseller revenue- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

6.3. c. Service Provider revenue- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

6.3. d. Light MVNO revenue – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

6.4. Market size- By Type (Revenue from data, revenue from voice)

6.4. a. Revenue from data- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

6.4. b. Revenue from voice- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Chapter 7: Middle East and Africa MVNO market- market overview

7.1. Market overview- market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography wise market revenue (USD)

7.2. Middle East and Africa- market drivers and challenges

7.3. Market size-By operational model (MVNO service subscriptions, branded reseller revenue, service provider revenue)

7.3. a. MVNO service subscriptions- market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography wise market revenue (USD)

7.3. b. Branded reseller revenue- market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography wise market revenue (USD)

7.3. c. Service Provider revenue- market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography wise market revenue (USD)

7.3. d. Light MVNO revenue – market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography wise market revenue (USD)

7.4. Market size- By Type (Revenue from data, revenue from voice)

7.4. a. Revenue from data- market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography wise market revenue (USD)

7.5. b. Revenue from voice- market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography wise market revenue (USD)

Continue#@

