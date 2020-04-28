MOBILE DEVICE MANAGEMENT Market in the projected to continue strong growth: KDMI report

According to the latest market research report, published by KD Market Insights covers a detailed analysis of, “Mobile Device Management market” The study comprises of major industry trends and insights that play an important role in the market growth. Also, the report covers forecast revenue growth at global, regional and country levels, providing a detailed analysis of the industry.

Mobile device management (MDM) is a security software used by an information technology (IT) department to monitor, manage and secure employees’ mobile devices that are deployed across multiple mobile service providers and across multiple mobile operating systems being used in the organization.

The Gartner research firm defines mobile device management as “a range of products and services that enables organizations to deploy and support corporate applications to mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, possibly for personal use — enforcing policies and maintaining the desired level of IT control across multiple platforms.”

The MDM market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 23% (2018-2023) which will lead to a global revenue of USD 7.96 Bn by the year 2023 from 2.83 Bn in 2018.

Some of the benefits of MDM:

o It is easier to update software in mobile devices.

o The administrator can manage and monitor the devices without being on the location.

o MDM provides the facility to backup and restore data.

o In case the device is lost or stolen, the facility is there to lock and disconnect the data from a distance to avoid unauthorized access.

Key growth factors

The rapid increase in smartphone penetration along with rising concerns regarding security of corporate data are the major drivers for the global mobile device management market. The bring your own device (BYOD) trend which allows employees bring their own device, can be considered as another prominent driver for the modern global mobile device management market. Moreover, increase in young work force population is another reason which is increasing the need for mobile device management solutions. As MDM vendors improve their security and adaptability features and spread them to other electronic devices such as laptops and smart watches, demand for advanced mobile device management solutions is projected to continue rising throughout the forecast period.

Threats and key players

Incorporating business applications on devices for providing ease of access to employees pose serious challenges to the corporation if the device is compromised. The devices may be exposed to third-party applications as well as malware and virus threats. Leakage of corporate data on mobile devices has grown and poses a bigger challenge than malware. Organizations need a cost-effective strategy for MDM to ensure data security while at the same time providing a convenient end-user experience. Threat can enable MDM system to act wrongly in case of natural disasters like flood and earthquake.

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Executive summary

1.1 Market scope and segmentation

1.2 Key questions answered in this study

1.3 Executive summary

Chapter 2: Global MDM market – market overview

2.1. Global market overview – market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography-wise market revenue (USD)

2.2. Global – market drivers and challenges

2.3. Market segmentation based on type of solutions (device management, application management, security management and network service management)

2.3. a. Revenue from device management – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.3. b. Revenue from application management – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.3. c. Revenue from security management – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.3. d. Revenue from network service management – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.4. Market segmentation based on deployment (on-premise and cloud)

2.4. a. Revenue from on-premise – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.4. b. Revenue from cloud – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.5. Market segmentation based on end users (BFSI, telecommunication, retail and healthcare)

2.5. a. Revenue from BFSI – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.5. b. Revenue from telecommunication – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.5. c. Revenue from retail – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.5. d. Revenue from healthcare – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Chapter 3. North America MDM market

3.1. Market overview-market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography wise market revenue (USD)

3.2. North America – market drivers and challenges

3.3. Market segmentation based on type of solutions (device management, application management, security management and network service management)

3.3. a. Revenue from device management – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.3. b. Revenue from application management – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.3. c. Revenue from security management – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.3. d. Revenue from network service management – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.4. Market segmentation based on deployment (on-premise and cloud)

3.4. a. Revenue from on-premise – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.4. b. Revenue from cloud – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.5. Market segmentation based on end users (BFSI, telecommunication, retail and healthcare)

3.5. a. Revenue from BFSI – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.5. b. Revenue from telecommunication – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.5. c. Revenue from retail – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.5. d. Revenue from healthcare – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Chapter 4. Europe MDM market

4.1. Market overview-market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography-wise market revenue (USD)

4.2. Europe – market drivers and challenges

4.3. Market segmentation based on type of solutions (device management, application management, security management and network service management)

4.3. a. Revenue from device management – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.3. b. Revenue from application management – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.3. c. Revenue from security management – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.3. d. Revenue from network service management – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.4. Market segmentation based on deployment (on-premise and cloud)

4.4. a. Revenue from on-premise – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.4. b. Revenue from cloud – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.5. Market segmentation based on end users (BFSI, telecommunication, retail and healthcare)

4.5. a. Revenue from BFSI – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.5. b. Revenue from telecommunication – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.5. c. Revenue from retail – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.5. d. Revenue from healthcare – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Chapter 5. Asia-Pacific MDM market

5.1. Market overview-market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography-wise market revenue (USD)

5.2. Asia-Pacific- market drivers and challenges

5.3. Market segmentation based on type of solutions (device management, application management, security management and network service management)

5.3. a. Revenue from device management – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.3. b. Revenue from application management – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.3. c. Revenue from security management – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.3. d. Revenue from network service management – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.4. Market segmentation based on deployment (on-premise and cloud)

5.4. a. Revenue from on-premise – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.4. b. Revenue from cloud – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.5. Market segmentation based on end users (BFSI, telecommunication, retail and healthcare)

5.5. a. Revenue from BFSI – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.5. b. Revenue from telecommunication – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.5. c. Revenue from retail – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.5. d. Revenue from healthcare – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Chapter 6. Latin America MDM market

6.1. Market overview-market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography-wise market revenue (USD)

6.2. Latin America- market drivers and challenges

6.3. Market segmentation based on type of solutions (device management, application management, security management and network service management)

6.3. a. Revenue from device management – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

6.3. b. Revenue from application management – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

6.3. c. Revenue from security management – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

6.3. d. Revenue from network service management – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

6.4. Market segmentation based on deployment (on-premise and cloud)

6.4. a. Revenue from on-premise – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

6.4. b. Revenue from cloud – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

6.5. Market segmentation based on end users (BFSI, telecommunication, retail and healthcare)

6.5. a. Revenue from BFSI – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

6.5. b. Revenue from telecommunication – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

6.5. c. Revenue from retail – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

6.5. d. Revenue from healthcare – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Chapter 7. The Middle East and Africa MDM market

7.1. Market overview-market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography-wise market revenue (USD)

7.2. The Middle East and Africa – market drivers and challenges

7.3. Market segmentation based on type of solutions (device management, application management, security management and network service management)

7.3. a. Revenue from device management – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

7.3. b. Revenue from application management – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

7.3. c. Revenue from security management – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

7.3. d. Revenue from network service management – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

7.4. Market segmentation based on deployment (on-premise and cloud)

7.4. a. Revenue from on-premise – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

7.4. b. Revenue from cloud – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

7.5. Market segmentation based on end users (BFSI, telecommunication, retail and healthcare)

7.5. a. Revenue from BFSI – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

7.5. b. Revenue from telecommunication – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

7.5. c. Revenue from retail – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

7.5. d. Revenue from healthcare – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Continue…

