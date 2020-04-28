Medical Plastics Market Expected To Reach CAGR of 7.3% by 2024

A fresh report titled “Medical Plastics Market – By Type (Standard Plastics, Engineering Plastics, Silicone and Others), By Application (Disposables, Medical Bags, Catheters, Syringes, Implants, Surgical Instruments, Diagnostic Instruments, Dental Tools, Drug Delivery Devices, and Others) – Global Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2018-2024” has been presented Fast.MR. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Medical Plastics Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Global medical plastics market is estimated to reach USD XX Billion in 2024, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% between 2019 and 2024. Wide scale usage of medical plastics and increasing patient population is envisioned to bolster the growth of global medical plastics market.

Access Sample Copy of This Report – https://www.fastmr.com/request-s/73

Market Insights

Growth Drivers – Medical Plastics Market

Growth of Healthcare Industry

Healthcare industries across the globe has grown significantly over the past years owing to rise in demand for modern healthcare facilities, increasing awareness about diseases, growing consciousness among people and increasing per capita. Further, demand for various healthcare services is anticipated to increase with rising population across the globe. Rising incidence of infections through hospitals and clinics has led to increase in demand for disposable medical plastic packaging.

Cost-effective Medical Plastics

Cost-effective medical plastics are being extensively used in various medical disposable devices and products. Further, various manufacturers of medical plastics are incorporating various features including antimicrobial functioning which is paving way for the growth of medical plastics market.

Barriers – Medical Plastics Market

Portable Medical Plastics Gaining Traction in Market

Challenging and time-consuming regulatory compliance of medical plastics is one of the major factors which is believed to hamper the growth of global medical plastics market. Furthermore, waste management concern is also a major threat to medical plastics market in long run.

Market Segmentation

By Type

– Standard Plastics

– – Polyvinyl Chloride

– – Polyolefins

– – Polyethylene

– – Polypropylene

– – Polystyrene

– – Poly(Methyl Methacrylate)

– Engineering Plastics

– – Polyamide

– – Polycarbonate

– – Acrylobutadiene Styrene

– – Others Engineering Plastics

– – Silicone

– Others

– – High Performance Plastics

– – Fluoropolymer

– – Polyether Ether Ketone

– – Other High-Performance Plastics

– – Thermoplastics Elastomer

– – Thermoplastic Polyurethane

By Application

– Disposables

– – Contact Lenses

– – Hypodermic Needles

– – Others

– Medical Bags

– – Blood Bags

– – Urine Bags

– – Others

– Catheters

– – Cardiovascular Catheter

– – IV Catheter

– – Urinary Catheter

– Syringes

– – Insulin Syringes

– – Tuberculin Syringes

– – Others

– Implants

– – Breast Implants

– – Dental Implants

– Surgical Instruments

– – Cutting Instruments

– – Hemostatic Instruments

– – Retractors

– – Others

– Diagnostic Instruments

– – Ultrasound and MRI Machines

– – Pet & CT Scanners

– – X-Ray Machines

– Dental Tools

– – Excavators

– – Dental Forceps

– Drug Delivery Devices

– – Dry Powder Inhaler

– – Transdermal Patches

– – Needle-Free Injectors

– – Others

– Others

By Geography:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Lubrizol

– Ensinger

– Celanese

– Trinseo

– BASF

– Arkema

– Biomerics

– DSM

– Evonik

– Röchling

– Other Prominent Players

Browse Complete Report With TOC – https://www.fastmr.com/report/73/medical-plastics-market

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Research Methodology

1.1.1. Industry Research

1.1.2. Research Process and Design

1.1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.1.2.2. Key Sources and Use of Primary Research

1.1.2.3. Market Size Estimation and Forecast

1.1.2.4. Research Report

1.2. Geographic Scope

1.3. Years Considered

1.4. Key Deliverables of the Study

1.5. Assumptions and Limitations for Market Estimation and Forecasting

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Market Overview

2.3. Top Global Medical Plastics Market Trends for 2019

3. Global Market Maturity, By Region

3.1. North America

3.2. Europe

3.3. Asia Pacific

3.4. Latin America

3.5. Middle East & Africa

4. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.1. Threat of Substitutes

4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.5. Degree of Competition

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Market Dynamics

6.1. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Medical Plastics Market

6.1.1. North America

6.1.2. Europe

6.1.3. Asia Pacific

6.1.4. Rest of World

6.2. Opportunities in Medical Plastics Market

7. Policy and Regulatory Landscape

8. Global Medical Plastics Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Market Value & Forecast (USD Million) and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

9. Global Medical Plastics Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Strategic Insights

9.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Type

9.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

9.3. Standard Plastics

9.3.1. Market Value & Forecast (USD Million) and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

9.3.2. Polyvinyl Chloride Market Value & Forecast (USD Million) and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

9.3.3. Polyolefins Market Value & Forecast (USD Million) and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

9.3.3.1. Polyethylene Market Value & Forecast (USD Million) and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

9.3.3.2. Polypropylene Market Value & Forecast (USD Million) and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

9.3.4. Polystyrene Market Value & Forecast (USD Million) and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

9.3.5. Poly(Methyl Methacrylate) Market Value & Forecast (USD Million) and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

9.4. Engineering Plastics

9.4.1. Market Value & Forecast (USD Million) and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

9.4.2. Polyamide Market Value & Forecast (USD Million) and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

9.4.3. Polycarbonate Market Value & Forecast (USD Million) and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

9.4.4. Acrylobutadiene Styrene Market Value & Forecast (USD Million) and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

9.4.5. Others Engineering Plastics Market Value & Forecast (USD Million) and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

9.5. Silicone

9.5.1. Market Value & Forecast (USD Million) and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

9.6. Others

9.6.1. Market Value & Forecast (USD Million) and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

9.6.2. High Performance Plastics Market Value & Forecast (USD Million) and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

9.6.2.1. Fluoropolymer Market Value & Forecast (USD Million) and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

9.6.2.2. Polyether Ether Ketone Market Value & Forecast (USD Million) and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

9.6.2.3. Other High-Performance Plastics Market Value & Forecast (USD Million) and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

9.6.3. Thermoplastics Elastomer Market Value & Forecast (USD Million) and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

9.6.4. Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Value & Forecast (USD Million) and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

10. Global Medical Plastics Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Strategic Insights

10.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Application

10.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

10.3. Disposables

10.3.1. Market Value & Forecast (USD Million) and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

10.3.2. Contact Lenses Market Value & Forecast (USD Million) and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

10.3.3. Hypodermic Needles Market Value & Forecast (USD Million) and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

10.3.4. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million) and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

10.4. Medical Bags

10.4.1. Market Value & Forecast (USD Million) and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

10.4.2. Blood Bags Market Value & Forecast (USD Million) and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

10.4.3. Urine Bags Market Value & Forecast (USD Million) and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

10.4.4. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million) and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2018-2024

10.5. Catheters

Read [email protected]@

About Us:

FAST.MR is a global market research and business-consulting organization that aims to provide a deep market insight to our clients, which helps them in better decision making in the dynamic environment. We have a team of highly qualified personnel that studies the market in depth to provide our clients with better strategies to stand out in the market.

Contact Us:

Jason Lee

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.fastmr.com

Follow Us – Facebook, Twitter, Linked In

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald