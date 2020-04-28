Medical Ceramics Market Size To Witness Steady Growth At 6.3% By 2024

According to a recent report published by Fast.MR, titled, Medical Ceramics Market – By Type (Bioinert Ceramics, Bioactive Ceramics, Bioresorbable Ceramics and Piezoceramics), By Application (Dental, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Surgical Instruments, Diagnostic Instruments, Plastic Surgery and Others) – Global Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2018-2024”. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Medical Ceramics Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Global medical ceramics market is estimated to reach USD 6.2 Billion in 2024, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% between 2019 and 2024. Increasing geriatric population and rising acceptance of medical implants are some of the major growth drivers of global medical ceramics market.

Market Insights

Growth Drivers – Medical Ceramics Market

Increasing Number of Medical Procedures

Increasing number of medical procedures such as dental implants, orthopedic implants among others is anticipated to propel the growth of global medical ceramics market. Furthermore, growing acceptance of medical implants among doctors and patients is also expected to positively impact the growth of global medical ceramics market during the forecast period. As per American Academy of Implant Dentistry, approximately 3 million people in United States have implants. Further, it states number of implants is growing by 500,000 per year.

Rising Healthcare Expenditure

Growing healthcare industry in various developing nations such as China, India and others is offering significant growth opportunities for global medical ceramics market. Further, rapid influx of innovative products is envisioned to bolster the growth of global medical ceramics market in the years ahead.

Barriers – Medical Ceramics Market

Stringent Rules & Policies

Factors such as stringent clinical and regulatory policies are anticipated to negatively impact the growth of global medical ceramics market. Moreover, unfavorable healthcare reforms in US is also believed to hamper the growth of market.

Segmentation Analysis

The medical ceramics market by type is segmented into bio-inert, bio-active, bio-resorbable, and piezo-ceramics. In this segment, bio-inert ceramics segment is anticipated to capture the largest market share in 2024.

Based on application, the medical ceramics market is further sub segmented into dental, orthopedic, cardiovascular, surgical instruments, diagnostic instruments, plastic surgery and others. Dental and orthopedic applications captured significant market share in overall medical ceramics market in 2018.

Market Segmentation

By Type

– Bioinert Ceramics Market

– – Zirconia

– – Alumina

– – Other Bioinert Ceramics

– Bioactive Ceramics Market

– – Hydroxyapatite

– – Glass Ceramics

– Bioresorbable Ceramics Market

– Piezoceramics Market

By Application

– Dental Applications

– – Dental Implants

– – Dental Crowns & Bridges

– – Braces

– – Inlays & Onlays

– – Dental Bone Grafts & Substitutes

– Orthopedic Applications

– – Joint Replacement

– – Knee Replacement

– – Hip Replacement

– – Shoulder Replacement

– – Others

– – Fracture Fixation

– – Orthobiologics

– Cardiovascular Applications

– Surgical Instruments

– Diagnostic Instruments

– Plastic Surgery

– – Maxillofacial Reconstruction

– – Oculo-Orbital Surgery

– – Dermal Fillers

– Other Applications

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– CoorsTek

– CeramTec

– Kyocera

– Morgan Advanced Materials

– 3M ESPE

– DePuy Synthes

– H.C. Starck GmbH

– Nobel Biocare Services AG

– Straumann

– Stryker

– Other Prominent Players

