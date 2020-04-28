Lubricant Antioxidants Market 2018 industry trends, sales, demand, analysis & forecasts to 2027; key players are BASF SE, Chevron Oronite Company, Afton Chemical, Infenium, ENI, Evonik, Lubrizol

As per the research conducted by Fast. MR, the report titled “Lubricant Antioxidants Market By Type (Primary and Secondary), By Application (automotive & transportation, industrial, specialty & fuels, and others) – Global Market Size, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2018-2027” provides current as well as future analysis of the market by evaluating the major applications, advantages, trends, and challenges. The report dives deeper to produce useful insights into Lubricant Antioxidants Market such as major global regions and key competitors and strategies that can be used for the entry-level player too.

Lubricant oil is widely employed across key end-use sectors such as industrial, automotive, aerospace, and others. The product plays a vital role in improving the thermal conditions while reducing the wear and tear of the component. There are four categories of lubricant which comprises of liquid, semisolid, solid, and synthetic lubricant, respectively. Hydrocarbon based lubricant oil are prone to oxidation process resulting in the formation of sludge and varnish. Lubricant antioxidant assists in reducing peroxide formation, which helps to control the viscosity of the oil and thereby, allowing lubricant to sustain high temperatures.

Get Exclusive Sample Report of “Lubricant Antioxidants Market”

A synthetic lubricant which comprises of hydrocarbon-based oil is widely used in motorcycles across the globe. The demand for synthetic lubricant is projected to grow by nearly USD 1.9 billion from 2018 to 2025. Thus, increasing demand for synthetic lubricant is likely to drive the demand for antioxidants over the coming years positively

Rising Number of Aircraft is Augmenting Lubricant Antioxidants Market Growth

The global aviation industry prospered significantly over the last few years, especially with the emergence of developing countries like India, China, Thailand, and others. The rising number of air passengers in the fore mentioned countries is the primary factor driving the demand for new aircraft. As per the stats released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in 2018, the year-on-year growth of air passenger in India observed an increase of nearly 8.9% from July 2018 to July 2019. Thus, the growing number of air passenger is likely to fuel the demand for new aircraft.

Lubricant is widely used in the aircraft engine systems to enhance the wear and tear of components. Thus, growth in the number of aircraft is directly proportional to generate demand for lubricants and thereby for lubricant antioxidants. As per the data published by Airbus in 2019, the number of freight and passenger aircraft is set to double by 2038. The number of aircraft is expected to grow from 23,000 units to nearly 48,000 units from 2019 to 2038. Airbus also stated that air traffic is likely to grow at 4.3% annually.

Type Outlook

Based on type, the market is segmented into primary and secondary antioxidants, respectively. Primary antioxidants comprise of aminic and phenolic sub-segments. Similarly, secondary antioxidants consists of phosphite and thioester subcategories.

The demand for primary antioxidants is likely to grow at a steady rate over the coming years. The product offers a quick reaction with free radicals during propagation medium, thereby reducing the degradation process by creating stable new radicals. The demand for the segment is likely to prosper owing to the increasing sales volume of automotive vehicles around the globe. As per publications by the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA) in 2018, the overall automotive sales volume in the U.S. increased from nearly 17.2 million units in 2017 to approximately 17.3 million units in 2018. Thus, the new automotive fleet is projected to influence the lubricant antioxidants demand positively.

Application Outlook

Based on application, the market is segmented into automotive & transportation, industrial, speciality & fuels, and others. The demand from automotive & transportation segment is likely to observe the highest growth over the forecast period. Thereby becoming one of the primary drivers for the growth of lubricant antioxidants market.

The growing population coupled with rapid urbanization, is likely to drive the demand for efficient transportation systems. The movement towards the preferred mode of transportation is expected to boost the market growth of the lubricant antioxidants over the forecasted period. Besides, rising production of heavy commercial vehicles (HCV), especially in the South America region is projected to accelerate demand for the product further. For instance, as per publications by the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA) in 2018, the production of HCV observed growth from 20,643 units in 2017 to 28,536 in 2018. Thus, new HCV fleet in the region is likely to drive the demand for antioxidants over the coming years

Competitive Landscape

The key vendors of the industry comprise of many global companies as well as some prominent regional players. The leading players of the industry include of BASF SE, Chevron Oronite Company, Afton Chemical, Infenium, ENI, Evonik, Lubrizol, LANXESS, ADEKA Corporation, and Songwon Industrial Group.

Definition

High-performance additives which are employed to enhance the life cycle of lubricants through increasing the oxidation resistance are defined as the lubricant antioxidants. These products offer protective properties such as against contaminants, corrosion, lower viscosity, and higher temperature sustenance.

Browse Full Report of “Lubricant Antioxidants Market”

About Us:

FAST.MR is a global market research and business-consulting organization that aims to provide a deep market insight to our clients, which helps them in better decision making in the dynamic environment. We have a team of highly qualified personnel that studies the market in depth to provide our clients with better strategies to stand out in the market.

Contact Us:

Jason Lee

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.fastmr.com

Follow Us – Facebook, Twitter, Linked In

More – https://fastmr.blogspot.com/

Read More – https://marketresearchtab.com/

https://marketnewsbizz.com/

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald