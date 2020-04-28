Level Shifters Market to expand at a CAGR of ~3% by 2027 – TMR

Global Level Shifters Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global level shifters market. In terms of revenue, the global level shifters market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~3% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which, TMR offers thorough insights in its report on the global level shifters market.

There has been a significant spike in the use of level shifters in various applications such as cell phones, laptops, and personal computers, as well as wearable devices, wherein, various sub-systems functioning at different voltage ranges are involved. This factor is expected to have a positive impact on the global level shifters market during the forecast period.

The global level shifters market is witnessing significant advancements and innovations. Due to this, the market is expected to expand at a prominent rate during the forecast period. Increasing demand for cell phones is expected to promote the growth of the global level shifters market in the next few years. Level shifters are increasingly being used in cell phones, tablets, and other mobile devices. Different manufacturers are offering level shifters ranging from 8 bits to 40 bits, and with a large number of input-output channels. These are compatible with microcontrollers that require less current consumption of up to a few micro amperes. Thus, the increasing demand for cell phones is anticipated to propel the global level shifters market during the forecast period.

Global Level Shifters Market: Prominent Regions

North America accounted for a key share of the global level shifters market in 2018. The region is expected to continue to dominate the global market from 2019 and 2027, owing to the rising popularity of level shifters for use in various applications such as cell phones and wearable devices in the region. China constituted a significant share of the market in Asia Pacific in 2018. The country witnesses high investments in R&D activities aimed at innovating new technologies.

Europe has emerged as the second-largest market for level shifters across the world. The region is anticipated to hold a considerable share of the global level shifters market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of level shifters for use in various applications in the region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a lucrative market for level shifters throughout the forecast period, owing to the growing popularity of level shifters and rising demand for smartphones and consumer appliances, wherein, level shifters are extensively used. Lucrativeness of the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to increase in the next few years, owing to the rising use of wearable devices in the region. Furthermore, key players are engaged in the development of level shifters that are capable of generating custom timing and logic in order to eliminate external components while bridging voltage domains and signal requirements.

Global Level Shifters Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global level shifters market are displaying synergies through close cooperation and collaboration in the areas of sales, marketing, and technological advancements. Providers of level shifters are also expanding by forming strategic alliances with peers in order to establish themselves as distinguished players in the global level shifters market.

For instance, in March 2018, Microchip Technology Incorporated signed an agreement to acquire Microchip, a prominent semiconductor company, for an equity value of US$ 8.35 Bn, and an enterprise value of US$ 10.15 Bn.

Key players operating in the global level shifters market are Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductors, Analog Devices, Inc., Diodes Incorporated, Microchip Technology Inc., Toshiba Corporation, and Lattice Semiconductors.

