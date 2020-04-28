Kitchen Appliance Market Production, Revenue, Marketing Strategy Analysis Forecast (2018-2023)

KD Market Insights has introduced a new report on “Global Kitchen Appliance Market (2018-2023)”. The global Kitchen Appliance report will represent the analysis of all the market segments. The research report focuses on the market dynamics, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and porter’s five force model which are leading the current and future status of the market.

Kitchen appliances are tools that allow smooth functioning of the kitchen activity, along with the added benefit of convenience. These appliances are mainly used for cooking, storage and cleaning activities in the kitchen. The global kitchen appliances market is forcasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2023, leading to a global revenue of USD 232.74 Bn by 2023.

Depending on product types, the global kitchen appliance market can be further segmented into refrigerators, dishwasher, cooking appliances, and others kitchen appliances. Other kitchen appliances include blenders, food processors, coffee makers, and are usually designed for countertops. The refrigerator market is expected to hold the highest share, capturing a significant portion of the market.

The main operation of these appliances are carried out by cooking gas and electricity, but other fuel types include solar energy, renewable energy, fuelwood, and biogas. Cooking gas accounts for the highest market share. However, the demand for electrically operated appliances is forecasted to expand at the highest CAGR.

In the end user segment, the households contribute a substantial share to the market. The increasing number of hotels, restaurants, and other food chains is expected to drive the commercial kitchen appliance market size in the coming years.

By region, North America holds the highest market share. Asia-Pacific is expected to show a high growth rate since China and India are anticipated to make remarkable contributions to the market.

Key growth factors

Growing disposable income, increasing health concerns, and technological advancements are the key factors in propelling the growth of kitchen appliances market.

The sudden increase in the working-class population, along with the increasing consumption of fast food, is the reason behind the growth of health concerns among customers. The community is heading towards easy and quick cooking techniques. That is why consumers prefer kitchen appliances with the latest and advanced specifications.

The appliances with advanced technology help in maintaining the rising living standards of consumers, which gives an urbane appearance to their kitchen.

The increased usage of smart kitchen gadgets which are equipped with sensors, can act as an opportunity that the market can rely on for growth.

Threats and key players

The primary factor that restricts market growth is the increased emission of CFCs from refrigerating units and high energy consumption by some appliances.

Some of the key players operating in the kitchen appliances market are – Electrolux, Whirlpool, Samsung, Philips, Morphy Richard, Dacor, General Electric (GE), Life is Good (LG), Haier, and Panasonic.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Executive summary

1.1. Market scope and segmentation

1.2. Key questions answered in this study

1.3. Executive summary

Chapter 2: Global Kitchen appliance market – market overview

2.1. Global market overview- market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography-wise market revenue (USD Bn)

2.2. Global – market drivers and challenges

2.3. Value chain analysis – Global Kitchen appliance market

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.5. Market size- by product type (refrigerator, cooking appliances, dishwashers and others)

2.5. a. Refrigerator – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.5. b. Cooking appliances – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.5. c. Dishwashers- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.5. d. others- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.6. Market size-by user-application Type (household, commercial)

2.6. a. Household – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.6. b. Commercial – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.7. Market size- by fuel type (cooking gas, electricity and others)

2.6. a. Cooking Gas – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.6. b. Electricity – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.6. c. others- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Chapter 3: North America kitchen appliance market- market overview

3.1. Market overview- market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography-wise market revenue (USD)

3.2. North America – market drivers and challenges

3.3. Market size- by product type (refrigerator, cooking appliances, dishwashers and others)

3.3. a. Refrigerator – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.3. b. Cooking appliances – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.3. c. Dishwashers- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.3. d. others- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.4. Market size- by user-application Type (household, commercial)

3.4. a. Household – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.4. b. Commercial – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.5. Market size- by fuel type (cooking gas, electricity and others)

3.5. a. Cooking Gas – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.5. b. Electricity – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.5. c. others- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Chapter 4: Europe kitchen appliance market- market overview

4.1. Market overview- market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography-wise market revenue (USD)

4.2. Europe – market drivers and challenges

4.3. Market size- by product type (refrigerator, cooking appliances, dishwashers and others)

4.3. a. Refrigerator – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.3. b. Cooking appliances – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.3. c. Dishwashers- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.3. d. others- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.4. Market size- by user-application Type (household, commercial)

4.4. a. Household – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.4. b. Commercial – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.5. Market size- by fuel type (cooking gas, electricity and others)

4.5. a. Cooking Gas – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.5. b. Electricity – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.5. c. others- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Chapter 5: Asia Pacific kitchen appliance market- market overview

5.1. Market overview- market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography-wise market revenue (USD)

5.2. Asia Pacific- market drivers and challenges

5.3 Market size- by product type (refrigerator, cooking appliances, dishwashers and others)

5.3. a. Refrigerator – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.3. b. Cooking appliances – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.3. c. Dishwashers- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.3. d. others- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.4. Market size- by user-application Type (household, commercial)

5.4. a. Household – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.4. b. Commercial – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.5. Market size- by fuel type (cooking gas, electricity and others)

5.5. a. Cooking Gas – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.5. b. Electricity – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.5. c. others- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Continue#@

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald