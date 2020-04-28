Interventional Cardiology Market Research, Trends, Outlook, Sales and Forecast Analysis to 2023

A research report on “Global Interventional Cardiology Market (2018-2023)” has been recently produced by Kay Dee Market Insights. The report is categorized in different parts, such as market dynamics, market sizing, competitive analysis and more. Different analytical methods such as Porter’s analysis, PEST analysis and more have been used to get a 360° analysis of the global Interventional Cardiology market. In competitive landscape part, KD Market Insights has focused on company profiling, market positioning, market share analysis and more.

Interventional cardiology is the catheter-based treatment of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). Certified cardiologists who perform these procedures are known as intervention cardiologists. Interventional procedures are specialized examinations designed for the diagnosis or treatment of diseases. It uses minimally invasive technique, performed under the guidance of images, for treating maladies. Interventional procedures in cardiology are carried out using cardiac monitoring and medical devices. According to Netscribes, the global interventional cardiology market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% over 2018–2023, generating USD 23.39 Bn in revenue by 2023.

The global interventional cardiology market can be segmented based on type (stents, catheters, PTCA balloons, plaque modification devices, embolic protection devices, vascular closure devices, chronic total occlusion, imaging systems, guidewires, and others [accessories, introducer sheath, etc.) and based on end user (hospital, catheterization labs, and ambulatory surgical centers).

Type segment insights:

The plaque modification devices market is expected to grow the fastest at a rate of 9.0% during the forecast period (2018-2023) owing to its sustainable benefits such as minimizing vessel trauma and reducing plaque burden. With 27% market share, stents contributed the highest revenue share in 2017. Increase in prevalence of CVDs coupled with benefits of stenting, such as rapid return to normalcy, improving blood flow, and brief hospitalization.

End user segment insights:

Hospitals held the largest market share (48%) in 2017. Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) are expected to grow at a significant rate of 9.6% during the 2018-2023 period. With accelerated outpatient procedures, the prominence of ASCs is also swelling.

Regional insights:

The global interventional cardiology market can be divided into regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America led the global interventional cardiology market with a share of 38% in 2017. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% over 2018–2023. Wide adoption of stents is mostly magnifying the market share.

Companies Covered:

1. Medtronic PLC

2. Boston Scientific Corporation

3. Abbott Laboratories S.A.

4. C. R. Bard, Inc.

5. Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd.

6. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

7. Terumo Corporation

8. LivaNova, PLC.

9. B. Braun Melsungen AG

10. Teleflex Incorporated

11. MicroPort Medical Apparatus (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.



