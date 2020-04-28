Global Tunnel and Metro Market Major Company Profiles, Regional Landscape & Their Year-Over-Year Growth Rate To 2025

“Tunnel and Metro Market” report presents the worldwide market size ( Value, Production and Consumption ), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and 5 Forces forecast 2020 to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This Tunnel and Metro market report profiles major topmost manufactures operating ( Systemair, Jindun, ShangFeng, Kruger Ventilation, TLT-Turbo GmbH, Zhonglian Wind, NanFeng, Yilida, WITT & SOHN, Flkt Woods, Howden, Tunnel and Metro ) in terms of analyse various attributes such as Production, Consumption, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost, Gross, Market Share, CAGR, and Market Influencing Factors of the Tunnel and Metro industry in USA, EU, China, India, Japan and other regions. Besides, the report also covers Tunnel and Metro market segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients’ information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

The consumption of Tunnel and Metro in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.

Tunnel and Metro generically refers to tunnel and metro ventilation equipment. This report mainly covers ventilation fan usde in tunnel and metro ventilation.

For industry structure analysis, the Tunnel and Metro industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 49.33 % of the revenue market. Regionally Asia-Pacific is the leader in the whole Tunnel and Metro market in 2016 with a revenue of 310.44M USD.

The sales of Tunnel and Metro increased from 14.09 K units in 2012 to 18.7 K units in 2016 with an average growth rate of 7.31%.

In Asia-Pacific, China occupied 54.96% of the consumption market in 2016. It is followed by Japan and India, which respectively account for around 25.52% and 6.73% of the regional industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.

Global Tunnel and Metro market size will reach 620 million US$ by 2025, from 430 million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Tunnel and Metro.

