Global Travel Software Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

The global Travel Software market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Travel Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Travel Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Travel Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

TripActions

Tuniu

Rydoo

SAP

Egencia

Lola

TravelBank

Certify

Qunar

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Personal

Corporate

Table of Contents

1 Travel Software Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Travel Software

1.2 Classification of Travel Software by Types

1.2.1 Global Travel Software Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Travel Software Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Cloud-based

1.2.4 On-premises

1.3 Global Travel Software Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Travel Software Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Personal

1.3.3 Corporate

1.4 Global Travel Software Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Travel Software Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Travel Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Travel Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Travel Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Travel Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Travel Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Travel Software (2014-2024)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 TripActions

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Travel Software Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 TripActions Travel Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Tuniu

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Travel Software Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Tuniu Travel Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Rydoo

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Travel Software Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Rydoo Travel Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 SAP

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Travel Software Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 SAP Travel Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Egencia

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Travel Software Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Egencia Travel Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Lola

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Travel Software Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Lola Travel Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 TravelBank

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Travel Software Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 TravelBank Travel Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Certify

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Travel Software Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Certify Travel Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 Qunar

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Travel Software Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Qunar Travel Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

3 Global Travel Software Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Travel Software Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Travel Software Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Travel Software Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Travel Software Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Travel Software Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Travel Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Travel Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Travel Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Travel Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Travel Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Travel Software Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Travel Software Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Travel Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Travel Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Travel Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Travel Software Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Travel Software Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Travel Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Travel Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Travel Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Travel Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Travel Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7 Asia-Pacific Travel Software Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Travel Software Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 China Travel Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.3 Japan Travel Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.4 Korea Travel Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.5 India Travel Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.6 Southeast Asia Travel Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8 South America Travel Software Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Travel Software Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Travel Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Travel Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Travel Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Travel Software by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Travel Software Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Travel Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 UAE Travel Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Travel Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Travel Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Travel Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Travel Software Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Travel Software Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Travel Software Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Cloud-based Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 On-premises Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Travel Software Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Travel Software Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Travel Software Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Personal Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Corporate Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Travel Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Travel Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Travel Software Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Travel Software Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Travel Software Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Travel Software Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Travel Software Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Travel Software Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

