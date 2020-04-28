Global Traction Chains Market 2018-2023 | By product, By Application, By Region

Traction Chains are devices fitted to the?tires?of?vehicles?to provide maximum traction when driving through?snow?and?ice.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Traction Chains is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Traction Chains in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request for Sample with [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1811198

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Pewag

Rud

Trygg

Thule

Peerless

Laclede Chain

Ottinger

Maggi Catene

BABAC Tire Chains

Felice Chain

Gowin

Lianyi Rubber

Nordic Traction Group

Las Zirh

Veriga Lesce

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Snow Chains

Forestry Chains

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Traction Chains product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Traction Chains, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Traction Chains in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Traction Chains competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Traction Chains breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Traction Chains market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Traction Chains sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Traction Chains Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Snow Chains

1.2.2 Forestry Chains

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Passenger Cars

1.3.2 Commercial Vehicles

1.3.3 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Pewag

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Traction Chains Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Pewag Traction Chains Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Rud

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Traction Chains Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Rud Traction Chains Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Trygg

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Traction Chains Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Trygg Traction Chains Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Thule

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Traction Chains Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Thule Traction Chains Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Peerless

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Traction Chains Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Peerless Traction Chains Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Laclede Chain

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Traction Chains Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Laclede Chain Traction Chains Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Ottinger

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Traction Chains Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Ottinger Traction Chains Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Maggi Catene

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Traction Chains Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Maggi Catene Traction Chains Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 BABAC Tire Chains

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Traction Chains Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 BABAC Tire Chains Traction Chains Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Felice Chain

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Traction Chains Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Felice Chain Traction Chains Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Gowin

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Traction Chains Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Gowin Traction Chains Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 Lianyi Rubber

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Traction Chains Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 Lianyi Rubber Traction Chains Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.13 Nordic Traction Group

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Traction Chains Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 Nordic Traction Group Traction Chains Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.14 Las Zirh

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Traction Chains Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 Las Zirh Traction Chains Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.15 Veriga Lesce

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Traction Chains Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Product A

2.15.2.2 Product B

2.15.3 Veriga Lesce Traction Chains Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Get the buy [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/checkout/1811198

…………

About Us

Research Trades has a team of experts who work on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

Contact Us:

call us : +1 6269994607 (US)/+91 7507349866 (IND)

skype id: researchtradescon

Email: [email protected]

web: www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald