Global Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market Analysis 2020 – By Strategic Benchmarking, Key Industry Players and Splendid Growth by 2025

Soy protein is isolated from soybean. It is made from soybean meal that has been dehulled and defatted. Soy protein is generally regarded as being concentrated in protein bodies, which are estimated to contain at least 60%-70% of the total soybean protein. Milk protein is isolated from milk, which contains around 35%-90% of protein bodies.

During 2017, the milk protein ingredients dominated the product type segment and is expected to continue the domination over the next few years. The major contributing factor for the segment’s growth is the increasing demand among health-conscious customers and athletes.

In terms of geography, EMEA led the market in the global soy and milk protein ingredients market during 2017 and is foreseen to continue the domination during the forecast period. Europe is one of the largest contributors in the region, and the rising health concerns will propel the global soy and milk protein ingredients market in the region.

In 2019, the market size of Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients.

This report studies the global market size of Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Arla Foods

DowDuPont

FrieslandCampina

Kerry Group

Associated British Foods

Dean Foods

Fonterra

Charotar Casein Company

Glanbia

Milk Specialties

Omega Protein

Linyi Shansong Biological Products

Scoular

Solbar Industries

Market Segment by Product Type

Milk Protein Ingredients

Soy Protein Ingredients

Market Segment by Application

Food and Beverages

Infant Formula

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Animal Feed

Other

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

