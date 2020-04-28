Global Savory Snacks Market Analysis 2020 – By Key-Players, Trends, Growth Analysis, Opportunity, Sales, Revenue and Forecast 2025

Savory snacks come under the snack foods category, which have a salty taste and are different from sweet snacks.

During 2017, the potato chips segment accounted for the largest share of the savory snacks market and will continue to dominate the market over the coming years. The increasing consumption of potato chips in developed regions like North America and Europe is one of the major factors driving this segment’s growth. Also, the change in consumer preferences has led to the introduction of several new flavors of potato chips, which will also contribute to this segment’s growth.

In terms of geography, North America led the global savory snacks market during 2017 and will continue to account for the maximum market shares until the end of 2023. Much of this market’s growth in the region is driven by the consumer’s need for convenient food items that can be consumed on-the-go. Busy lifestyles and product innovation will also aid in this market’s growth in countries like the US and Canada.

In 2019, the market size of Savory Snacks is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Savory Snacks.

This report studies the global market size of Savory Snacks, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Savory Snacks sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Kellogg

Calbee

General Mills

PepsiCo

Kraft Heinz

ConAgra Foods

Diamond Foods

Mars

Intersnack Group GmbH

Lorenz Bahlsen

Orkla ASA

Lamb Weston

McCain Foods

Aviko

Intersnack Group

Hain Celestial Group

Herr Foods

Want Want Holdings

Market Segment by Product Type

Potato Chips

Extruded Snacks

Nuts and Seeds

Ethnic/Traditional Snacks

Popcorn

Meat Snacks

Other

Market Segment by Application

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Savory Snacks status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Savory Snacks manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Savory Snacks are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Savory Snacks Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)

1.3.2 Potato Chips

1.3.3 Extruded Snacks

1.3.4 Nuts and Seeds

1.3.5 Ethnic/Traditional Snacks

1.3.6 Popcorn

1.3.7 Meat Snacks

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Savory Snacks Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.4.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

1.4.3 Independent Retailers

1.4.4 Convenience Stores

1.4.5 Specialist Retailers

1.4.6 Online Retailers

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Savory Snacks Market Size

2.1.1 Global Savory Snacks Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Savory Snacks Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Savory Snacks Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Savory Snacks Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Savory Snacks Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Savory Snacks Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Savory Snacks Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Savory Snacks Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Savory Snacks Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Savory Snacks Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Savory Snacks Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.3 Savory Snacks Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Savory Snacks Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Savory Snacks Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Savory Snacks Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.1.1 Potato Chips Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Extruded Snacks Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.3 Nuts and Seeds Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.4 Ethnic/Traditional Snacks Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.5 Popcorn Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.6 Meat Snacks Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.7 Other Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Savory Snacks Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Savory Snacks Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Savory Snacks Price by Type

Chapter Five: Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Savory Snacks Sales by Application

Chapter Six: United States

6.1 United States Savory Snacks Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 United States Savory Snacks Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 United States Savory Snacks Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Seven: European Union

7.1 European Union Savory Snacks Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 European Union Savory Snacks Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 European Union Savory Snacks Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Savory Snacks Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 China Savory Snacks Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 China Savory Snacks Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Nine: Rest of World

9.1 Rest of World Savory Snacks Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Rest of World Savory Snacks Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Rest of World Savory Snacks Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Rest of World Savory Snacks Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Rest of World Savory Snacks Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Rest of World Savory Snacks Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Korea

9.4.5 India

9.4.6 Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: Company Profiles

10.1 Kellogg

10.1.1 Kellogg Company Details

10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Savory Snacks

10.1.4 Savory Snacks Product Introduction

10.1.5 Kellogg Recent Development

10.2 Calbee

10.2.1 Calbee Company Details

10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Savory Snacks

10.2.4 Savory Snacks Product Introduction

10.2.5 Calbee Recent Development

10.3 General Mills

10.3.1 General Mills Company Details

10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Savory Snacks

10.3.4 Savory Snacks Product Introduction

10.3.5 General Mills Recent Development

10.4 PepsiCo

10.4.1 PepsiCo Company Details

10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Savory Snacks

10.4.4 Savory Snacks Product Introduction

10.4.5 PepsiCo Recent Development

10.5 Kraft Heinz

10.5.1 Kraft Heinz Company Details

10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Savory Snacks

10.5.4 Savory Snacks Product Introduction

10.5.5 Kraft Heinz Recent Development

10.6 ConAgra Foods

10.6.1 ConAgra Foods Company Details

10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Savory Snacks

10.6.4 Savory Snacks Product Introduction

10.6.5 ConAgra Foods Recent Development

10.7 Diamond Foods

10.7.1 Diamond Foods Company Details

10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Savory Snacks

10.7.4 Savory Snacks Product Introduction

10.7.5 Diamond Foods Recent Development

10.8 Mars

10.8.1 Mars Company Details

10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Savory Snacks

10.8.4 Savory Snacks Product Introduction

10.8.5 Mars Recent Development

10.9 Intersnack Group GmbH

10.9.1 Intersnack Group GmbH Company Details

10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Savory Snacks

10.9.4 Savory Snacks Product Introduction

10.9.5 Intersnack Group GmbH Recent Development

10.10 Lorenz Bahlsen

10.10.1 Lorenz Bahlsen Company Details

10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Savory Snacks

10.10.4 Savory Snacks Product Introduction

10.10.5 Lorenz Bahlsen Recent Development

10.11 Orkla ASA

10.12 Lamb Weston

10.13 McCain Foods

10.14 Aviko

10.15 Intersnack Group

10.16 Hain Celestial Group

10.17 Herr Foods

10.18 Want Want Holdings

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Savory Snacks Sales Channels

11.2.2 Savory Snacks Distributors

11.3 Savory Snacks Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast

12.1 Global Savory Snacks Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

12.2 Global Savory Snacks Sales Forecast by Type

12.3 Global Savory Snacks Sales Forecast by Application

12.4 Savory Snacks Forecast by Regions

12.4.1 Global Savory Snacks Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.4.2 Global Savory Snacks Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.5 United States Market Forecast

12.6 European Union Market Forecast

12.7 China Market Forecast

12.8 Rest of World

12.8.1 Japan

12.8.2 Korea

12.8.3 India

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

