Global Savory Snacks Market Analysis 2020 – By Key-Players, Trends, Growth Analysis, Opportunity, Sales, Revenue and Forecast 2025
Savory snacks come under the snack foods category, which have a salty taste and are different from sweet snacks.
During 2017, the potato chips segment accounted for the largest share of the savory snacks market and will continue to dominate the market over the coming years. The increasing consumption of potato chips in developed regions like North America and Europe is one of the major factors driving this segment’s growth. Also, the change in consumer preferences has led to the introduction of several new flavors of potato chips, which will also contribute to this segment’s growth.
In terms of geography, North America led the global savory snacks market during 2017 and will continue to account for the maximum market shares until the end of 2023. Much of this market’s growth in the region is driven by the consumer’s need for convenient food items that can be consumed on-the-go. Busy lifestyles and product innovation will also aid in this market’s growth in countries like the US and Canada.
In 2019, the market size of Savory Snacks is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Savory Snacks.
This report studies the global market size of Savory Snacks, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Savory Snacks sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Kellogg
Calbee
General Mills
PepsiCo
Kraft Heinz
ConAgra Foods
Diamond Foods
Mars
Intersnack Group GmbH
Lorenz Bahlsen
Orkla ASA
Lamb Weston
McCain Foods
Aviko
Intersnack Group
Hain Celestial Group
Herr Foods
Want Want Holdings
Market Segment by Product Type
Potato Chips
Extruded Snacks
Nuts and Seeds
Ethnic/Traditional Snacks
Popcorn
Meat Snacks
Other
Market Segment by Application
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Independent Retailers
Convenience Stores
Specialist Retailers
Online Retailers
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Savory Snacks status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Savory Snacks manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Savory Snacks are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Savory Snacks Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Potato Chips
1.3.3 Extruded Snacks
1.3.4 Nuts and Seeds
1.3.5 Ethnic/Traditional Snacks
1.3.6 Popcorn
1.3.7 Meat Snacks
1.3.8 Other
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Savory Snacks Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
1.4.3 Independent Retailers
1.4.4 Convenience Stores
1.4.5 Specialist Retailers
1.4.6 Online Retailers
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Savory Snacks Market Size
2.1.1 Global Savory Snacks Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Savory Snacks Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Savory Snacks Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Savory Snacks Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Savory Snacks Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Savory Snacks Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Savory Snacks Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Savory Snacks Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Savory Snacks Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Savory Snacks Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Savory Snacks Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.3 Savory Snacks Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Savory Snacks Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Savory Snacks Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Savory Snacks Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Potato Chips Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Extruded Snacks Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.3 Nuts and Seeds Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.4 Ethnic/Traditional Snacks Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.5 Popcorn Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.6 Meat Snacks Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.7 Other Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Savory Snacks Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Savory Snacks Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Savory Snacks Price by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Savory Snacks Sales by Application
Chapter Six: United States
6.1 United States Savory Snacks Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Savory Snacks Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Savory Snacks Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Seven: European Union
7.1 European Union Savory Snacks Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Savory Snacks Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Savory Snacks Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Savory Snacks Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Savory Snacks Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Savory Snacks Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Savory Snacks Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Savory Snacks Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Savory Snacks Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Savory Snacks Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Savory Snacks Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Savory Snacks Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
10.1 Kellogg
10.1.1 Kellogg Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Savory Snacks
10.1.4 Savory Snacks Product Introduction
10.1.5 Kellogg Recent Development
10.2 Calbee
10.2.1 Calbee Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Savory Snacks
10.2.4 Savory Snacks Product Introduction
10.2.5 Calbee Recent Development
10.3 General Mills
10.3.1 General Mills Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Savory Snacks
10.3.4 Savory Snacks Product Introduction
10.3.5 General Mills Recent Development
10.4 PepsiCo
10.4.1 PepsiCo Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Savory Snacks
10.4.4 Savory Snacks Product Introduction
10.4.5 PepsiCo Recent Development
10.5 Kraft Heinz
10.5.1 Kraft Heinz Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Savory Snacks
10.5.4 Savory Snacks Product Introduction
10.5.5 Kraft Heinz Recent Development
10.6 ConAgra Foods
10.6.1 ConAgra Foods Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Savory Snacks
10.6.4 Savory Snacks Product Introduction
10.6.5 ConAgra Foods Recent Development
10.7 Diamond Foods
10.7.1 Diamond Foods Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Savory Snacks
10.7.4 Savory Snacks Product Introduction
10.7.5 Diamond Foods Recent Development
10.8 Mars
10.8.1 Mars Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Savory Snacks
10.8.4 Savory Snacks Product Introduction
10.8.5 Mars Recent Development
10.9 Intersnack Group GmbH
10.9.1 Intersnack Group GmbH Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Savory Snacks
10.9.4 Savory Snacks Product Introduction
10.9.5 Intersnack Group GmbH Recent Development
10.10 Lorenz Bahlsen
10.10.1 Lorenz Bahlsen Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Savory Snacks
10.10.4 Savory Snacks Product Introduction
10.10.5 Lorenz Bahlsen Recent Development
10.11 Orkla ASA
10.12 Lamb Weston
10.13 McCain Foods
10.14 Aviko
10.15 Intersnack Group
10.16 Hain Celestial Group
10.17 Herr Foods
10.18 Want Want Holdings
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Savory Snacks Sales Channels
11.2.2 Savory Snacks Distributors
11.3 Savory Snacks Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
12.1 Global Savory Snacks Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Savory Snacks Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Savory Snacks Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Savory Snacks Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Savory Snacks Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Savory Snacks Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
