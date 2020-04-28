Global Sangers Sequencing Service Market 2018 -2023 | Competitive Landscape, Trends And Opportunities

Sangers sequencing service involves copying single-stranded DNA with chemically altered bases called dideoxynucleotides which when incorporated at the 3′ end of the growing chain, terminate the chain selectively at A, C, G, or T. The terminated chains are then resolved by capillary electrophoresis. Sanger sequencing are primarily used to sequence individual pieces of DNA (such as DNA copied in PCR or bacterial plasmids). It gives high-quality sequence for relatively long stretches of DNA (up to 900 base pairs).

Scope of the Report:

The global Sangers Sequencing Service market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Sangers Sequencing Service.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Sangers Sequencing Service market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Sangers Sequencing Service market by product type and applications/end industries.

Request for Sample with [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1811184

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Source BioScience

GenScript Biotech

Thermo Fisher Scientific

LGC Science Group

Fasteris

CeMIA

Quintara Biosciences

GenHunter

GENEWIZ

Nucleics

SciGenom Labs

Microsynth

Laragen

StarSEQ

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Shotgun Sequencing

Targeted Gene Sequencing

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Academic and Government Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals and Clinics

Table of Contents

1 Sangers Sequencing Service Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sangers Sequencing Service

1.2 Classification of Sangers Sequencing Service by Types

1.2.1 Global Sangers Sequencing Service Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Sangers Sequencing Service Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Shotgun Sequencing

1.2.4 Targeted Gene Sequencing

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Sangers Sequencing Service Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Sangers Sequencing Service Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Academic and Government Research Institutes

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Companies

1.3.4 Biotechnology Companies

1.3.5 Hospitals and Clinics

1.4 Global Sangers Sequencing Service Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Sangers Sequencing Service Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Sangers Sequencing Service Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Sangers Sequencing Service Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Sangers Sequencing Service Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Sangers Sequencing Service Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Sangers Sequencing Service Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Sangers Sequencing Service (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Source BioScience

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Sangers Sequencing Service Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Source BioScience Sangers Sequencing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 GenScript Biotech

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Sangers Sequencing Service Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 GenScript Biotech Sangers Sequencing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Sangers Sequencing Service Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Sangers Sequencing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 LGC Science Group

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Sangers Sequencing Service Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 LGC Science Group Sangers Sequencing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Fasteris

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Sangers Sequencing Service Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Fasteris Sangers Sequencing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 CeMIA

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Sangers Sequencing Service Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 CeMIA Sangers Sequencing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Quintara Biosciences

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Sangers Sequencing Service Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Quintara Biosciences Sangers Sequencing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 GenHunter

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Sangers Sequencing Service Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 GenHunter Sangers Sequencing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 GENEWIZ

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Sangers Sequencing Service Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 GENEWIZ Sangers Sequencing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Nucleics

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Sangers Sequencing Service Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Nucleics Sangers Sequencing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 SciGenom Labs

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Sangers Sequencing Service Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 SciGenom Labs Sangers Sequencing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 Microsynth

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Sangers Sequencing Service Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 Microsynth Sangers Sequencing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.13 Laragen

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Sangers Sequencing Service Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 Laragen Sangers Sequencing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.14 StarSEQ

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Sangers Sequencing Service Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 StarSEQ Sangers Sequencing Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Get the buy [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/checkout/1811184

……………

About Us

Research Trades has a team of experts who work on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

Contact Us:

call us : +1 6269994607 (US)/+91 7507349866 (IND)

skype id: researchtradescon

Email: [email protected]

web: www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald