Global Private Investigation Services Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

The global Private Investigation Services market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Private Investigation Services.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Private Investigation Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Private Investigation Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Pinkerton(Securitas)

ELPS Private Detective Agency

Investigation Services Company

Vidocq Group

Integrity Investigation

Specialised Investigation Services Ltd

NightHawk

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Civil Investigation

Economic Crime Investigation

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Personal

Business

Table of Contents

1 Private Investigation Services Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Private Investigation Services

1.2 Classification of Private Investigation Services by Types

1.2.1 Global Private Investigation Services Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Private Investigation Services Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Civil Investigation

1.2.4 Economic Crime Investigation

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Private Investigation Services Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Private Investigation Services Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Personal

1.3.3 Business

1.4 Global Private Investigation Services Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Private Investigation Services Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Private Investigation Services Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Private Investigation Services Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Private Investigation Services Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Private Investigation Services Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Private Investigation Services Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Private Investigation Services (2014-2024)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Pinkerton(Securitas)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Private Investigation Services Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Pinkerton(Securitas) Private Investigation Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 ELPS Private Detective Agency

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Private Investigation Services Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 ELPS Private Detective Agency Private Investigation Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Investigation Services Company

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Private Investigation Services Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Investigation Services Company Private Investigation Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Vidocq Group

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Private Investigation Services Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Vidocq Group Private Investigation Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Integrity Investigation

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Private Investigation Services Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Integrity Investigation Private Investigation Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Specialised Investigation Services Ltd

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Private Investigation Services Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Specialised Investigation Services Ltd Private Investigation Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 NightHawk

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Private Investigation Services Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 NightHawk Private Investigation Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

3 Global Private Investigation Services Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Private Investigation Services Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Private Investigation Services Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Private Investigation Services Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Private Investigation Services Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Private Investigation Services Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Private Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Private Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Private Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Private Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Private Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Private Investigation Services Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Private Investigation Services Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Private Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Private Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Private Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Private Investigation Services Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Private Investigation Services Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Private Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Private Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Private Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Private Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Private Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7 Asia-Pacific Private Investigation Services Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Private Investigation Services Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 China Private Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.3 Japan Private Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.4 Korea Private Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.5 India Private Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.6 Southeast Asia Private Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8 South America Private Investigation Services Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Private Investigation Services Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Private Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Private Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Private Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Private Investigation Services by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Private Investigation Services Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Private Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 UAE Private Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Private Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Private Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Private Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Private Investigation Services Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Private Investigation Services Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Private Investigation Services Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Civil Investigation Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Economic Crime Investigation Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Private Investigation Services Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Private Investigation Services Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Private Investigation Services Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Personal Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Business Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Private Investigation Services Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Private Investigation Services Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Private Investigation Services Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Private Investigation Services Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Private Investigation Services Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Private Investigation Services Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Private Investigation Services Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Private Investigation Services Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

