Global Precision Medicine Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

According to the latest market research report, published by KD Market Insights covers a detailed analysis of, “Precision Medicine Market 2018: Market Size, Trends & Opportunity Outlook – Forecast to 2028.” The study comprises of major industry trends and insights that play an important role in the market growth. Also, the report covers forecast revenue growth at global, regional and country levels, providing a detailed analysis of the industry.

Precision medicine is an upcoming approach which involves investigating whether a person has any diseases by evaluating the genetic makeup, and then diagnosing it. According to Netscribes, the global precision medicine market is expected to have a significant compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.71% and have a market size in excess of USD 96.07 Bn by 2023. North America dominates the global market due to the high incidence of cancer and increasing government initiatives in the region.

Get Sample Report: https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3187

Precision medicine involves a study of patient-specific information to diagnose, and then categorize various diseases. The concept of precision medicine is rapidly growing in the medicine community through tremendous expansion of various advanced technologies, such as next-generation sequencing, molecular biomarker analysis, and much more. With the help of growing technologies, precision medicine plays a vital role in preventing and treating various diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular, neurology and other diseases, which are currently burdening the healthcare system.

The global precision medicine market is classified into three primary segments: based on ecosystem players: pharmaceuticals and biotech companies, clinical laboratories, diagnostic companies and healthcare IT specialists/big data companies; based on therapeutics: cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, psychiatric disorder and infectious diseases; and based on technology: big data analytics, bioinformatics, gene sequencing, pharmacogenomics and companion diagnostics.

Key growth factors

The concept of precision medicine has gained momentum in the healthcare community, powered by the tremendous expansion of various advanced technologies such as next-generation sequencing, molecular biomarker analysis and many more. The precision medicine market is also driven due to the initiatives taken by the government like precision medicine initiative (PMI) which is taken by U.S government.

Rising pressure to lower healthcare cost globally, growth of personal healthcare devices, the emergence of value-based reimbursement models, and healthcare digitization trends are aiding the transition of treatment model from ‘one-size-fits-all’ to stratified and outcome-based targeted therapies, which are called precision medicine.

Threats and key players

Threat to personal data, high diagnostic costs, and the risk of hardware and software failure are some of the factors that will hinder the growth of the market.

The key players that have been contributing significantly to the precision medicine market include Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Laboratories Corporation of America Holdings and Danaher Corporation, among others.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the global precision medicine market

2. Drivers and challenges in the global precision medicine market.

3. Trends in the global precision medicine market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for ecosystem players segment in the global precision medicine market (pharmaceuticals and biotech companies, clinical laboratories, diagnostic companies and healthcare IT specialists/big data companies)

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the therapeutics segment in the global precision medicine market (cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, psychiatric disorder, infectious diseases)

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the technology segment in the global precision medicine market (big data analytics, bioinformatics, gene sequencing, pharmacogenomics and companion diagnostics)

7. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market

Why buy?

1. Get a broad understanding of the global precision medicine market, end uses, therapeutics, and the other sub-markets

2. Get geography-specific drivers and challenges affecting the global precision medicine market, its end uses, therapeutics, and the sub-markets

3. Devise market-entry strategies by understanding the factors driving the growth of the market

4. Identify the challenges and address them

5. Get insights into the initiatives and growth strategies taken up by the major companies and decide on the direction for further growth

Get Complete Research Report with TOC @: https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/3187/global-precision-medicine-market

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1: Executive summary

1.1. Market scope and segmentation

1.2. Key questions answered in this study

1.3. Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Global precision medicine market – market overview

2.1. Global market overview – market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography-wise market revenue (USD)

2.2. Global market drivers and challenges

2.3. Value chain analysis – precision medicine market

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.5. Market size based on ecosystem players (pharmaceuticals and biotech companies, clinical laboratories, diagnostic companies and healthcare IT specialists/big data companies)

2.5. a. Revenue from pharmaceuticals and biotech companies – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.5. b. Revenue from clinical laboratories – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.5. c. Revenue from diagnostic companies – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.5. d. Revenue from healthcare IT specialists/big data companies – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.6. Market size based on therapeutics (cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, psychiatric disorder and infectious diseases)

2.6. a. Revenue from cancer therapeutics – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.6. b. Revenue from cardiovascular therapeutics – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.6. c. Revenue from central nervous system therapeutics – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.6. d. Revenue from psychiatric disorder therapeutics – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.6. e. Revenue from infectious diseases therapeutics – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.7. Market size based on technology (big data analytics, bioinformatics, gene sequencing, pharmacogenomics and companion diagnostics)

2.7. a. Revenue from big data analytics – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.7. b. Revenue from bioinformatics – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.7. c. Revenue from gene sequencing – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.7. d. Revenue from pharmacogenomics – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.7. e. Revenue from companion diagnostics – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Chapter 3: North America precision medicine market – market overview

3.1. Market overview – market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography wise market revenue (USD)

3.2. North America – market drivers and challenges

3.3. Market size based on ecosystem players (pharmaceuticals and biotech companies, clinical laboratories, diagnostic companies and healthcare IT specialists/big data companies)

3.3. a. Revenue from pharmaceuticals and biotech companies – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.3. b. Revenue from clinical laboratories – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.3. c. Revenue from diagnostic companies – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.3. d. Revenue from healthcare IT specialists/big data companies – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.4. Market size based on therapeutics (cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, psychiatric disorder and infectious diseases)

3.4. a. Revenue from cancer therapeutics – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.4. b. Revenue from cardiovascular therapeutics – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.4. c. Revenue from central nervous system therapeutics – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.4. d. Revenue from psychiatric disorder therapeutics – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.4. e. Revenue from infectious diseases therapeutics – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.5. Market size based on technology (big data analytics, bioinformatics, gene sequencing, pharmacogenomics and companion diagnostics)

3.5. a. Revenue from big data analytics – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.5. b. Revenue from bioinformatics – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.5. c. Revenue from gene sequencing – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.5. d. Revenue from pharmacogenomics – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.5. e. Revenue from companion diagnostics – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Chapter 4: Europe precision medicine market – market overview

4.1. Market overview – market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography wise market revenue (USD)

4.2. Europe – market drivers and challenges

4.3. Market size based on ecosystem players (pharmaceuticals and biotech companies, clinical laboratories, diagnostic companies and healthcare IT specialists/big data companies)

4.3. a. Revenue from pharmaceuticals and biotech companies – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.3. b. Revenue from clinical laboratories – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.3. c. Revenue from diagnostic companies – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.3. d. Revenue from healthcare IT specialists/big data companies – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.4. Market size based on therapeutics (cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, psychiatric disorder and infectious diseases)

4.4. a. Revenue from cancer therapeutics- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.4. b. Revenue from cardiovascular therapeutics- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.4. c. Revenue from central nervous system therapeutics- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.4. d. Revenue from psychiatric disorder therapeutics- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.4. e. Revenue from infectious diseases therapeutics- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.5. Market size based on technology (big data analytics, bioinformatics, gene sequencing, pharmacogenomics and companion diagnostics)

4.5. a. Revenue from big data analytics – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.5. b. Revenue from bioinformatics – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.5. c. Revenue from gene sequencing – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.5. d. Revenue from pharmacogenomics – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

4.5. e. Revenue from companion diagnostics – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Chapter 5: Asia-Pacific precision medicine market – market overview

5.1. Market overview – market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography wise market revenue (USD)

5.2. Asia-Pacific – market drivers and challenges

5.3. Market size based on ecosystem players (pharmaceuticals and biotech companies, clinical laboratories, diagnostic companies and healthcare IT specialists/big data companies)

5.3. a. Revenue from pharmaceuticals and biotech companies – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.3. b. Revenue from clinical laboratories – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.3. c. Revenue from diagnostic companies – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.3. d. Revenue from healthcare IT specialists/big data companies – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.4. Market size based on therapeutics (cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, psychiatric disorder and infectious diseases)

5.4. a. Revenue from cancer therapeutics- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.4. b. Revenue from cardiovascular therapeutics- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.4. c. Revenue from central nervous system therapeutics- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.4. d. Revenue from psychiatric disorder therapeutics- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.4. e. Revenue from infectious diseases therapeutics- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.5. Market size based on technology (big data analytics, bioinformatics, gene sequencing, pharmacogenomics and companion diagnostics)

5.5. a. Revenue from big data analytics- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.5. b. Revenue from bioinformatics – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.5. c. Revenue from gene sequencing – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.5. d. Revenue from pharmacogenomics – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

5.5. e. Revenue from companion diagnostics – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Continue:

Get Exclusive Discount on This Report: https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3187

About Us:

KD Market Insights is one of the leading providers of market intelligence products and services. We offer reports on over 10+ industries and update our collection daily which helps our clients to access database of expert market insights on global industries, companies, products, and trends.

Our in-house research experts have a wealth of knowledge in their respective domains. With KD Market Insights, you always have the choice of getting customized report free of cost (upto 10%). Our support team will help you customize the report and scope as per your business needs. This ensures that you are making the right purchase decision.

Our clients list includes various Fortune 300 companies and leading advisory firms.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

30 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12203

+1 (318) 300-1218

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More: https://kaydeeaustralianews.blogspot.com/

https://kaydeecanadanews.blogspot.com/

https://kaydeechinanews.blogspot.com/

https://kaydeefrancenews.blogspot.com/

https://kaydeegermanynews.blogspot.com/

https://kaydeeindianews.blogspot.com/

https://kaydeeindonesianews.blogspot.com/

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald