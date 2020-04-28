Global Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Market 2018 -2023 | Competitive Landscape, Trends And Opportunities

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Peripheral Artery Disease Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Peripheral Artery Disease Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific

Cook Medical

Cardinal Health

C. R. Bard

Medtronic

Terumo

The Spectranetics

AngioDynamics

BIOTRONIK

B. Braun Melsungen

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Stents

Angioplasty Balloon Catheters

Drug-Eluting Balloons

Atherectomy Devices

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals

Clinics

Nursing Homes

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Peripheral Artery Disease Devices product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Peripheral Artery Disease Devices, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Peripheral Artery Disease Devices in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Peripheral Artery Disease Devices competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Peripheral Artery Disease Devices breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Peripheral Artery Disease Devices market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Peripheral Artery Disease Devices sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Stents

1.2.2 Angioplasty Balloon Catheters

1.2.3 Drug-Eluting Balloons

1.2.4 Atherectomy Devices

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Hospitals

1.3.2 Clinics

1.3.3 Nursing Homes

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Abbott Laboratories

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Abbott Laboratories Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Boston Scientific

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Boston Scientific Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Cook Medical

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Cook Medical Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Cardinal Health

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Cardinal Health Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 C. R. Bard

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 C. R. Bard Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Medtronic

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Medtronic Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Terumo

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Terumo Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 The Spectranetics

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 The Spectranetics Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 AngioDynamics

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 AngioDynamics Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 BIOTRONIK

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 BIOTRONIK Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 B. Braun Melsungen

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 B. Braun Melsungen Peripheral Artery Disease Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

