Global Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market 2018-2023 | By product, By Application, By Region

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Stryker Corporation

Hill-Rom Holdings

Invacare Corporation

Guldmann

Getinge Group

Handicare Group

Mangar International

Prism Medical

Joerns Healthcare

Stiegelmeyer

Benmor Medical

Sidhil

Etac

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Manual Lift

Electric Lift

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Homecare

Hospitals

Elderly Care Homes

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Manual Lift

1.2.2 Electric Lift

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Homecare

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Elderly Care Homes

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Stryker Corporation

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Stryker Corporation Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Hill-Rom Holdings

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Hill-Rom Holdings Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Invacare Corporation

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Invacare Corporation Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Guldmann

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Guldmann Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Getinge Group

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Getinge Group Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Handicare Group

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Handicare Group Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Mangar International

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Mangar International Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Prism Medical

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Prism Medical Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 Joerns Healthcare

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Joerns Healthcare Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Stiegelmeyer

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Stiegelmeyer Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Benmor Medical

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Benmor Medical Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 Sidhil

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 Sidhil Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.13 Etac

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 Etac Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

…………..

