Global Online Payment Solutions Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

The global Online Payment Solutions market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Online Payment Solutions.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Online Payment Solutions market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Online Payment Solutions market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

PayPal

2Checkout

Authorize.net

Stripe

CCBill

Amazon Payments

SecurePay

Adyen

WorldPay

FirstData

Alipay

Boleto Bancario

PayU

OneCard

Tenpay

GMO

MOLPay

CashU

Ping++

Paymill

Wirecard

BlueSnap

WebMoney

Realex

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pro/Self-Hosted Payment

Local Bank Integrates

Platform Based Payment API Solution

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Micro and Small Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Mid-Sized Enterprise

Table of Contents

1 Online Payment Solutions Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Online Payment Solutions

1.2 Classification of Online Payment Solutions by Types

1.2.1 Global Online Payment Solutions Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Online Payment Solutions Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Pro/Self-Hosted Payment

1.2.4 Local Bank Integrates

1.2.5 Platform Based Payment API Solution

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Global Online Payment Solutions Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Online Payment Solutions Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Micro and Small Enterprise

1.3.3 Large Enterprise

1.3.4 Mid-Sized Enterprise

1.4 Global Online Payment Solutions Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Online Payment Solutions Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Online Payment Solutions Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Online Payment Solutions Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Online Payment Solutions Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Online Payment Solutions Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Online Payment Solutions Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Online Payment Solutions (2014-2024)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 PayPal

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Online Payment Solutions Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 PayPal Online Payment Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 2Checkout

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Online Payment Solutions Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 2Checkout Online Payment Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Authorize.net

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Online Payment Solutions Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Authorize.net Online Payment Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Stripe

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Online Payment Solutions Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Stripe Online Payment Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 CCBill

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Online Payment Solutions Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 CCBill Online Payment Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Amazon Payments

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Online Payment Solutions Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Amazon Payments Online Payment Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 SecurePay

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Online Payment Solutions Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 SecurePay Online Payment Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Adyen

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Online Payment Solutions Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Adyen Online Payment Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 WorldPay

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Online Payment Solutions Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 WorldPay Online Payment Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 FirstData

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Online Payment Solutions Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 FirstData Online Payment Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Alipay

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Online Payment Solutions Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Alipay Online Payment Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 Boleto Bancario

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Online Payment Solutions Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 Boleto Bancario Online Payment Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.13 PayU

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Online Payment Solutions Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 PayU Online Payment Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.14 OneCard

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Online Payment Solutions Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 OneCard Online Payment Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.15 Tenpay

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Online Payment Solutions Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Product A

2.15.2.2 Product B

2.15.3 Tenpay Online Payment Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.16 GMO

2.16.1 Business Overview

2.16.2 Online Payment Solutions Type and Applications

2.16.2.1 Product A

2.16.2.2 Product B

2.16.3 GMO Online Payment Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.17 MOLPay

2.17.1 Business Overview

2.17.2 Online Payment Solutions Type and Applications

2.17.2.1 Product A

2.17.2.2 Product B

2.17.3 MOLPay Online Payment Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.18 CashU

2.18.1 Business Overview

2.18.2 Online Payment Solutions Type and Applications

2.18.2.1 Product A

2.18.2.2 Product B

2.18.3 CashU Online Payment Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.19 Ping++

2.19.1 Business Overview

2.19.2 Online Payment Solutions Type and Applications

2.19.2.1 Product A

2.19.2.2 Product B

2.19.3 Ping++ Online Payment Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.20 Paymill

2.20.1 Business Overview

2.20.2 Online Payment Solutions Type and Applications

2.20.2.1 Product A

2.20.2.2 Product B

2.20.3 Paymill Online Payment Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.21 Wirecard

2.21.1 Business Overview

2.21.2 Online Payment Solutions Type and Applications

2.21.2.1 Product A

2.21.2.2 Product B

2.21.3 Wirecard Online Payment Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.22 BlueSnap

2.22.1 Business Overview

2.22.2 Online Payment Solutions Type and Applications

2.22.2.1 Product A

2.22.2.2 Product B

2.22.3 BlueSnap Online Payment Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.23 WebMoney

2.23.1 Business Overview

2.23.2 Online Payment Solutions Type and Applications

2.23.2.1 Product A

2.23.2.2 Product B

2.23.3 WebMoney Online Payment Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.24 Realex

2.24.1 Business Overview

2.24.2 Online Payment Solutions Type and Applications

2.24.2.1 Product A

2.24.2.2 Product B

2.24.3 Realex Online Payment Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

3 Global Online Payment Solutions Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Online Payment Solutions Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Online Payment Solutions Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Online Payment Solutions Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Online Payment Solutions Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Online Payment Solutions Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Online Payment Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Online Payment Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Online Payment Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Online Payment Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Online Payment Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Online Payment Solutions Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Online Payment Solutions Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Online Payment Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Online Payment Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Online Payment Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Online Payment Solutions Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Online Payment Solutions Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Online Payment Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Online Payment Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Online Payment Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Online Payment Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Online Payment Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7 Asia-Pacific Online Payment Solutions Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Online Payment Solutions Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 China Online Payment Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.3 Japan Online Payment Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.4 Korea Online Payment Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.5 India Online Payment Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.6 Southeast Asia Online Payment Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8 South America Online Payment Solutions Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Online Payment Solutions Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Online Payment Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Online Payment Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Online Payment Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Online Payment Solutions by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Online Payment Solutions Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Online Payment Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 UAE Online Payment Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Online Payment Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Online Payment Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Online Payment Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Online Payment Solutions Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Online Payment Solutions Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Online Payment Solutions Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Pro/Self-Hosted Payment Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Local Bank Integrates Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Platform Based Payment API Solution Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Other Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Online Payment Solutions Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Online Payment Solutions Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Online Payment Solutions Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Micro and Small Enterprise Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Large Enterprise Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.5 Mid-Sized Enterprise Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Online Payment Solutions Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Online Payment Solutions Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Online Payment Solutions Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Online Payment Solutions Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Online Payment Solutions Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Online Payment Solutions Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Online Payment Solutions Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Online Payment Solutions Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

