Global Natural Gum Market Analysis 2020 – By Size, Trends, Demand Growth, Business Opportunity, Top Brands Analysis and Regional Outlook till 2025

Natural gums are obtained from marine and non-marine botanical sources, and are generally used for thickening, gelling, emulsifying, and stabilizing in food applications. They are also widely used in personal care products for thickening of lotions. In the pharmaceutical industry, they are used as inactive excipients in tablets and pills

Gum is one of the most emerging confectionary categories in modern consumer purchase. The edible gum falls in the most impulsive purchase category, which alone accounts for almost 44% of the total impulse purchase market. Gum is ranked third in the overall confectionery market, after chocolates and candy. Currently, the sugar-free and tooth decay reducing gums have the highest demand. Due to factors such as stress releasing properties and other medical benefits of chewing gums, the confectionery market is growing, year on year.

In 2019, the market size of Natural Gum is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Natural Gum.

This report studies the global market size of Natural Gum, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Natural Gum sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Cargill

Deosen Biochemical

Fufeng Group Company

Ingredion (Gum Technology)

Hebei Xinhe Biochemical

Jungbunzlauer

CP Kelco

Meihua

Pfizer

Kantilal Brothers

Qingdao Unichem

Archer Daniels Midland

DuPont Danisco

Qingdao Unionchem

Sancho & Lee

Solvay Group

Unionchem

Market Segment by Product Type

Food Grade

Industry Grade

Market Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Natural Gum status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Natural Gum manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Natural Gum are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

