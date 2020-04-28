Global Milk Substitutes (Non Dairy Milk) Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Milk Substitutes (Non Dairy Milk) Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The milk substitutes (non-dairy milk) market consists of sales of milk substitutes. This industry includes establishments that produce milk substitutes such as soy milk, almond milk and rice milk.

The global milk substitutes (nondairy milk) market was valued at about $17.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $27.17 billion at a CAGR of 11.3% through 2022.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the milk substitutes (non-dairy milk) market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years and is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Milk Substitutes (Non Dairy Milk) market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Non-dairy milk producing companies are increasingly focusing on improving the shelf life of their products. Companies are trying to decrease the rate of bacterial formation in non-dairy milk through bacterial clarification using separators intended to remove bacterial spores. Ultra-pasteurization involves heating milk to a temperature of more than 280°F for at least 2 seconds that will kill harmful bacteria and increases shelf life to up to 120 days. For instance, soymilk produced by SunOpta is processed using ultra-pasteurization and has an extended shelf life of 12 months. Also, ultra-pasteurized almond milk by Pacific Foods has a shelf life of about a year.

Some of the major players involved in the Milk Substitutes (Non Dairy Milk) market are Hain Celestial Group, WhiteWave Foods, ADM, Nutriops S.L and Blue Diamond Growers.

