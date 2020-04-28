Global Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Platforms Market 2019 By Company, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024

The global Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Platforms market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Platforms.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Platforms market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Platforms market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Pluralsight

Coursera

EDX

Iversity

Udacity

Linkedin

Futurelearn

Novoed

Udemy

Xuetangx

Alison

Edmodo

Edureka

Federica EU

Intellipaat

Jigsaw Academy

Kadenze

Khan Academy

Linkstreet Learning

Miriadax

My MOOC

Open2study

Simplilearn

Skillshare

Wiziq

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

xMOOC Platforms

cMOOC Platforms

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

High Schools

Undergraduate

Postgraduate

Corporate

