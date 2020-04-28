Global Lemonade Drinks Market Analysis 2020 – By Development, Applications, Business Opportunity and Recent Industry Activity – Forecast 2025
Lemonade drinks are the drinks manufactured using lemon or lemon concentrates as the major ingredient. These flavors are commonly found in soft drinks, juices, and others. Apart from lemon, lemonade drinks are also manufactured in different flavors like raspberry, strawberry, and others.
Most lemonade varieties can be separated into two distinct types: cloudy or clear; each is known simply as “lemonade” (or a cognate) in countries where dominant. Cloudy lemonade, generally found in North America and India, is traditionally a homemade drink using lemon juice, water, and a sweetener such as cane sugar or honey.
In 2019, the market size of Lemonade Drinks is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Lemonade Drinks.
This report studies the global market size of Lemonade Drinks, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Lemonade Drinks sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Britvic
Coca-Cola
Dr Pepper Snapple
PepsiCo
AriZona Beverages
Bisleri
Hydro One Beverages
The Kraft Heinz Company
Newman’s Own
Old Orchard Brands
Parle Agro
Prairie Farms Dairy
Sunny Delight Beverages
Tampico Beverages
Turkey Hill Dairy
White Rock Beverages
Market Segment by Product Type
Clear Lemonade
Cloudy Lemonade
Market Segment by Application
Carbonated Drinks
Alcoholic Beverages
Juices and other drinks
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Lemonade Drinks status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Lemonade Drinks manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Lemonade Drinks are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Lemonade Drinks Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Clear Lemonade
1.3.3 Cloudy Lemonade
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Lemonade Drinks Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Carbonated Drinks
1.4.3 Alcoholic Beverages
1.4.4 Juices and other drinks
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Lemonade Drinks Market Size
2.1.1 Global Lemonade Drinks Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Lemonade Drinks Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Lemonade Drinks Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Lemonade Drinks Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Lemonade Drinks Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Lemonade Drinks Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Lemonade Drinks Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Lemonade Drinks Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Lemonade Drinks Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Lemonade Drinks Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Lemonade Drinks Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.3 Lemonade Drinks Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Lemonade Drinks Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Lemonade Drinks Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Lemonade Drinks Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Clear Lemonade Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Cloudy Lemonade Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Lemonade Drinks Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Lemonade Drinks Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Lemonade Drinks Price by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Lemonade Drinks Sales by Application
Chapter Six: United States
6.1 United States Lemonade Drinks Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Lemonade Drinks Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Lemonade Drinks Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Seven: European Union
7.1 European Union Lemonade Drinks Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Lemonade Drinks Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Lemonade Drinks Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Lemonade Drinks Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Lemonade Drinks Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Lemonade Drinks Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Lemonade Drinks Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Lemonade Drinks Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Lemonade Drinks Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Lemonade Drinks Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Lemonade Drinks Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Lemonade Drinks Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
10.1 Britvic
10.1.1 Britvic Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Lemonade Drinks
10.1.4 Lemonade Drinks Product Introduction
10.1.5 Britvic Recent Development
10.2 Coca-Cola
10.2.1 Coca-Cola Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Lemonade Drinks
10.2.4 Lemonade Drinks Product Introduction
10.2.5 Coca-Cola Recent Development
10.3 Dr Pepper Snapple
10.3.1 Dr Pepper Snapple Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Lemonade Drinks
10.3.4 Lemonade Drinks Product Introduction
10.3.5 Dr Pepper Snapple Recent Development
10.4 PepsiCo
10.4.1 PepsiCo Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Lemonade Drinks
10.4.4 Lemonade Drinks Product Introduction
10.4.5 PepsiCo Recent Development
10.5 AriZona Beverages
10.5.1 AriZona Beverages Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Lemonade Drinks
10.5.4 Lemonade Drinks Product Introduction
10.5.5 AriZona Beverages Recent Development
10.6 Bisleri
10.6.1 Bisleri Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Lemonade Drinks
10.6.4 Lemonade Drinks Product Introduction
10.6.5 Bisleri Recent Development
10.7 Hydro One Beverages
10.7.1 Hydro One Beverages Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Lemonade Drinks
10.7.4 Lemonade Drinks Product Introduction
10.7.5 Hydro One Beverages Recent Development
10.8 The Kraft Heinz Company
10.8.1 The Kraft Heinz Company Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Lemonade Drinks
10.8.4 Lemonade Drinks Product Introduction
10.8.5 The Kraft Heinz Company Recent Development
10.9 Newman’s Own
10.9.1 Newman’s Own Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Lemonade Drinks
10.9.4 Lemonade Drinks Product Introduction
10.9.5 Newman’s Own Recent Development
10.10 Old Orchard Brands
10.10.1 Old Orchard Brands Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Lemonade Drinks
10.10.4 Lemonade Drinks Product Introduction
10.10.5 Old Orchard Brands Recent Development
10.11 Parle Agro
10.12 Prairie Farms Dairy
10.13 Sunny Delight Beverages
10.14 Tampico Beverages
10.15 Turkey Hill Dairy
10.16 White Rock Beverages
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Lemonade Drinks Sales Channels
11.2.2 Lemonade Drinks Distributors
11.3 Lemonade Drinks Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
12.1 Global Lemonade Drinks Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Lemonade Drinks Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Lemonade Drinks Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Lemonade Drinks Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Lemonade Drinks Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Lemonade Drinks Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
