Global Lager Market Analysis 2020 – By Size, Production, Market Value, Price and Industry Share, Growth Segments, Business Growth Opportunities to 2025
Lager is a type of beer conditioned at low temperatures. The term “lager” may also be used as a verb to describe the cold-conditioning process that marks the style. There are dozens of beer styles which fit in the lager type, broadly categorized by the depth of color, being (from lightest to darkest) pale, golden, amber, or dark. Pale lager is the most widely consumed and commercially available style of beer.
Lager beer uses a process of cool fermentation, followed by maturation in cold storage. The German word “Lager” means storeroom or warehouse. The yeast generally used with lager brewing is Saccharomyces pastorianus. It is a close relative of the Saccharomyces cerevisiae yeast used for warm fermented ales.
In 2019, the market size of Lager is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Lager.
This report studies the global market size of Lager, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Lager sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
AB InBev
Heineken
SAB Miller
Carlsberg
Asahi Group
Beck’s Brewery
Birra Menabrea
Bitburger Braugruppe
Budweiser Budvar Brewery
Cesu Alus
Chinese Resource Enterprise
D.G. Yuengling and Son
Diageo
Forst
Grupo Modelo
Kirin Holdings
Krombacher
Molson Coors
New Belgium Brewing
Oettinger Brewery Group
Pivovarna Laško
Radeberger Brewery
Radeberger Gruppe
Royal Unibrew
San Miguel Brewery
Sierra Nevada Brewing
Švyturys
The Boston Beer
The Gambrinus
Tsingtao Brewery
Market Segment by Product Type
Standard lager
Premium lager
Market Segment by Application
Blue-collar worker
White-collar worker
Retired and Unemployed Individual
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Lager status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Lager manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Lager are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Lager Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Standard lager
1.3.3 Premium lager
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Lager Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Blue-collar worker
1.4.3 White-collar worker
1.4.4 Retired and Unemployed Individual
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Lager Market Size
2.1.1 Global Lager Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Lager Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Lager Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Lager Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Lager Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Lager Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Lager Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Lager Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Lager Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Lager Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Lager Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.3 Lager Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Lager Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Lager Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Lager Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Standard lager Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Premium lager Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Lager Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Lager Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Lager Price by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Lager Sales by Application
Chapter Six: United States
6.1 United States Lager Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Lager Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Lager Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Seven: European Union
7.1 European Union Lager Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Lager Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Lager Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Lager Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Lager Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Lager Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Lager Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Lager Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Lager Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Lager Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Lager Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Lager Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
10.1 AB InBev
10.1.1 AB InBev Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Lager
10.1.4 Lager Product Introduction
10.1.5 AB InBev Recent Development
10.2 Heineken
10.2.1 Heineken Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Lager
10.2.4 Lager Product Introduction
10.2.5 Heineken Recent Development
10.3 SAB Miller
10.3.1 SAB Miller Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Lager
10.3.4 Lager Product Introduction
10.3.5 SAB Miller Recent Development
10.4 Carlsberg
10.4.1 Carlsberg Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Lager
10.4.4 Lager Product Introduction
10.4.5 Carlsberg Recent Development
10.5 Asahi Group
10.5.1 Asahi Group Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Lager
10.5.4 Lager Product Introduction
10.5.5 Asahi Group Recent Development
10.6 Beck’s Brewery
10.6.1 Beck’s Brewery Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Lager
10.6.4 Lager Product Introduction
10.6.5 Beck’s Brewery Recent Development
10.7 Birra Menabrea
10.7.1 Birra Menabrea Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Lager
10.7.4 Lager Product Introduction
10.7.5 Birra Menabrea Recent Development
10.8 Bitburger Braugruppe
10.8.1 Bitburger Braugruppe Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Lager
10.8.4 Lager Product Introduction
10.8.5 Bitburger Braugruppe Recent Development
10.9 Budweiser Budvar Brewery
10.9.1 Budweiser Budvar Brewery Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Lager
10.9.4 Lager Product Introduction
10.9.5 Budweiser Budvar Brewery Recent Development
10.10 Cesu Alus
10.10.1 Cesu Alus Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Lager
10.10.4 Lager Product Introduction
10.10.5 Cesu Alus Recent Development
10.11 Chinese Resource Enterprise
10.12 D.G. Yuengling and Son
10.13 Diageo
10.14 Forst
10.15 Grupo Modelo
10.16 Kirin Holdings
10.17 Krombacher
10.18 Molson Coors
10.19 New Belgium Brewing
10.20 Oettinger Brewery Group
10.21 Pivovarna Laško
10.22 Radeberger Brewery
10.23 Radeberger Gruppe
10.24 Royal Unibrew
10.25 San Miguel Brewery
10.26 Sierra Nevada Brewing
10.27 Švyturys
10.28 The Boston Beer
10.29 The Gambrinus
10.30 Tsingtao Brewery
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Lager Sales Channels
11.2.2 Lager Distributors
11.3 Lager Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
12.1 Global Lager Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Lager Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Lager Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Lager Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Lager Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Lager Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
