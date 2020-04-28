Global IoT Cybersecurity Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024
Description
Scope of the Report:
The global IoT Cybersecurity market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of IoT Cybersecurity.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the IoT Cybersecurity market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the IoT Cybersecurity market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
ESCRYPT Embedded Systems
Intel Corporation
Harman (TowerSec)
Arilou technologies
BT Security
Cisco systems
Trillium
Argus
SBD Automotive & Ncc Group
NXP Semiconductors
Secunet AG
Utimaco GmbH
Karamba Security
Guardtime
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Software-based
Hardware-based
Network & Cloud
Security Services & Frameworks
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Smart Home & Wearables
Smart Energy
Smart Security
Manufacturing
Transportation & Logistics
Healthcare
Others
Table of Contents
1 IoT Cybersecurity Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of IoT Cybersecurity
1.2 Classification of IoT Cybersecurity by Types
1.2.1 Global IoT Cybersecurity Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)
1.2.2 Global IoT Cybersecurity Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018
1.2.3 Software-based
1.2.4 Hardware-based
1.2.5 Network & Cloud
1.2.6 Security Services & Frameworks
1.3 Global IoT Cybersecurity Market by Application
1.3.1 Global IoT Cybersecurity Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)
1.3.2 Smart Home & Wearables
1.3.3 Smart Energy
1.3.4 Smart Security
1.3.5 Manufacturing
1.3.6 Transportation & Logistics
1.3.7 Healthcare
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Global IoT Cybersecurity Market by Regions
1.4.1 Global IoT Cybersecurity Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) IoT Cybersecurity Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) IoT Cybersecurity Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) IoT Cybersecurity Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) IoT Cybersecurity Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) IoT Cybersecurity Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.5 Global Market Size of IoT Cybersecurity (2014-2024)
2 Company Profiles
2.1 ESCRYPT Embedded Systems
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 IoT Cybersecurity Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 ESCRYPT Embedded Systems IoT Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Intel Corporation
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 IoT Cybersecurity Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Intel Corporation IoT Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 Harman (TowerSec)
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 IoT Cybersecurity Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Harman (TowerSec) IoT Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Arilou technologies
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 IoT Cybersecurity Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Arilou technologies IoT Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 BT Security
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 IoT Cybersecurity Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 BT Security IoT Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 Cisco systems
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 IoT Cybersecurity Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Cisco systems IoT Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 Trillium
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 IoT Cybersecurity Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Trillium IoT Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.8 Argus
2.8.1 Business Overview
2.8.2 IoT Cybersecurity Type and Applications
2.8.2.1 Product A
2.8.2.2 Product B
2.8.3 Argus IoT Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.9 SBD Automotive & Ncc Group
2.9.1 Business Overview
2.9.2 IoT Cybersecurity Type and Applications
2.9.2.1 Product A
2.9.2.2 Product B
2.9.3 SBD Automotive & Ncc Group IoT Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.10 NXP Semiconductors
2.10.1 Business Overview
2.10.2 IoT Cybersecurity Type and Applications
2.10.2.1 Product A
2.10.2.2 Product B
2.10.3 NXP Semiconductors IoT Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.11 Secunet AG
2.11.1 Business Overview
2.11.2 IoT Cybersecurity Type and Applications
2.11.2.1 Product A
2.11.2.2 Product B
2.11.3 Secunet AG IoT Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.12 Utimaco GmbH
2.12.1 Business Overview
2.12.2 IoT Cybersecurity Type and Applications
2.12.2.1 Product A
2.12.2.2 Product B
2.12.3 Utimaco GmbH IoT Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.13 Karamba Security
2.13.1 Business Overview
2.13.2 IoT Cybersecurity Type and Applications
2.13.2.1 Product A
2.13.2.2 Product B
2.13.3 Karamba Security IoT Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.14 Guardtime
2.14.1 Business Overview
2.14.2 IoT Cybersecurity Type and Applications
2.14.2.1 Product A
2.14.2.2 Product B
2.14.3 Guardtime IoT Cybersecurity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
3 Global IoT Cybersecurity Market Competition, by Players
3.1 Global IoT Cybersecurity Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)
3.2 Market Concentration Rate
3.2.1 Top 5 IoT Cybersecurity Players Market Share
3.2.2 Top 10 IoT Cybersecurity Players Market Share
3.3 Market Competition Trend
4 Global IoT Cybersecurity Market Size by Regions
4.1 Global IoT Cybersecurity Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.2 North America IoT Cybersecurity Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe IoT Cybersecurity Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific IoT Cybersecurity Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America IoT Cybersecurity Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa IoT Cybersecurity Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America IoT Cybersecurity Revenue by Countries
5.1 North America IoT Cybersecurity Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)
5.2 USA IoT Cybersecurity Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada IoT Cybersecurity Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico IoT Cybersecurity Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
6 Europe IoT Cybersecurity Revenue by Countries
6.1 Europe IoT Cybersecurity Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)
6.2 Germany IoT Cybersecurity Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
6.3 UK IoT Cybersecurity Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
6.4 France IoT Cybersecurity Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
6.5 Russia IoT Cybersecurity Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
6.6 Italy IoT Cybersecurity Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
7 Asia-Pacific IoT Cybersecurity Revenue by Countries
7.1 Asia-Pacific IoT Cybersecurity Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)
7.2 China IoT Cybersecurity Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
7.3 Japan IoT Cybersecurity Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
7.4 Korea IoT Cybersecurity Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
7.5 India IoT Cybersecurity Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
7.6 Southeast Asia IoT Cybersecurity Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8 South America IoT Cybersecurity Revenue by Countries
8.1 South America IoT Cybersecurity Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)
8.2 Brazil IoT Cybersecurity Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.3 Argentina IoT Cybersecurity Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.4 Colombia IoT Cybersecurity Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9 Middle East and Africa Revenue IoT Cybersecurity by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa IoT Cybersecurity Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)
9.2 Saudi Arabia IoT Cybersecurity Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.3 UAE IoT Cybersecurity Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.4 Egypt IoT Cybersecurity Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.5 Nigeria IoT Cybersecurity Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.6 South Africa IoT Cybersecurity Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
10 Global IoT Cybersecurity Market Segment by Type
10.1 Global IoT Cybersecurity Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
10.2 Global IoT Cybersecurity Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
10.3 Software-based Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)
10.4 Hardware-based Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)
10.5 Network & Cloud Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)
10.6 Security Services & Frameworks Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)
11 Global IoT Cybersecurity Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global IoT Cybersecurity Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
11.2 IoT Cybersecurity Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
11.3 Smart Home & Wearables Revenue Growth (2014-2019)
11.4 Smart Energy Revenue Growth (2014-2019)
11.5 Smart Security Revenue Growth (2014-2019)
11.6 Manufacturing Revenue Growth (2014-2019)
11.7 Transportation & Logistics Revenue Growth (2014-2019)
11.8 Healthcare Revenue Growth (2014-2019)
11.9 Others Revenue Growth (2014-2019)
12 Global IoT Cybersecurity Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
12.1 Global IoT Cybersecurity Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2 Global IoT Cybersecurity Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
12.3 North America IoT Cybersecurity Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.4 Europe IoT Cybersecurity Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.5 Asia-Pacific IoT Cybersecurity Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.6 South America IoT Cybersecurity Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.7 Middle East and Africa IoT Cybersecurity Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology
14.2 Data Source
