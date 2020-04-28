Global Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Market 2018-2023 | By product, By Application, By Region

Intravenous (IV) ibuprofen is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) used to reduce or treat pain, fever, and inflammation occurred due to a disease, operative procedures or trauma, and acute illness.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Alveda Pharmaceuticals

CSL Limited

Sandor Medicaids

PT. Soho Industri Pharmasi

Germin MED

Grifols

Gloria Pharmaceuticals

Al Nabeel International

Laboratorios Valmorca

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

100 mg Dose

200 mg Dose

400 mg Dose

800 mg Dose

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pain

Fever

Inflammation

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 100 mg Dose

1.2.2 200 mg Dose

1.2.3 400 mg Dose

1.2.4 800 mg Dose

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Pain

1.3.2 Fever

1.3.3 Inflammation

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Alveda Pharmaceuticals

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Alveda Pharmaceuticals Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 CSL Limited

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 CSL Limited Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Sandor Medicaids

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Sandor Medicaids Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 PT. Soho Industri Pharmasi

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 PT. Soho Industri Pharmasi Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Germin MED

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Germin MED Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Grifols

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Grifols Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Gloria Pharmaceuticals

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Gloria Pharmaceuticals Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 Al Nabeel International

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Al Nabeel International Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Laboratorios Valmorca

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Laboratorios Valmorca Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……………..

