Global IGBT And Thyristor Market 2018-2023 | By product, By Application, By Region

The insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) and thyristor provide the advantage over metal-oxide-semiconductor field effect transistor (MOSFET) for minimum switching time and switching losses. In addition, it also provides the advantage over elevated breakdown voltage and less conduction losses of the bipolar junction transistor (BJT) in order to meet current power need. FACTS systems and HVDC use power electronic converters for power conversion and control power quality. Earlier, IGBTs and thyristors were used as key components in HVDC and FACTS converters for many years and now have been developed for higher power use. These devices also use high breakdown voltage and conduction losses in BJT to fulfill current power requirement.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for IGBT and Thyristor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the IGBT and Thyristor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request for Sample with [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1811176

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Fuji Electric

ABB

Infineon Technologies

Fairchild Semiconductor International

Hitachi

Mitsubishi Electric

SEMIKRON

Toshiba

Renesas Electronics

Danfoss

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

High Power

Medium Power

Low Power

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS)

HVDC

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe IGBT and Thyristor product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of IGBT and Thyristor, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of IGBT and Thyristor in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the IGBT and Thyristor competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the IGBT and Thyristor breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, IGBT and Thyristor market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe IGBT and Thyristor sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 IGBT and Thyristor Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 High Power

1.2.2 Medium Power

1.2.3 Low Power

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS)

1.3.2 HVDC

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Fuji Electric

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 IGBT and Thyristor Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Fuji Electric IGBT and Thyristor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 ABB

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 IGBT and Thyristor Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 ABB IGBT and Thyristor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Infineon Technologies

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 IGBT and Thyristor Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Infineon Technologies IGBT and Thyristor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Fairchild Semiconductor International

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 IGBT and Thyristor Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Fairchild Semiconductor International IGBT and Thyristor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Hitachi

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 IGBT and Thyristor Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Hitachi IGBT and Thyristor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Mitsubishi Electric

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 IGBT and Thyristor Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Mitsubishi Electric IGBT and Thyristor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 SEMIKRON

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 IGBT and Thyristor Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 SEMIKRON IGBT and Thyristor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Toshiba

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 IGBT and Thyristor Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Toshiba IGBT and Thyristor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 Renesas Electronics

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 IGBT and Thyristor Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Renesas Electronics IGBT and Thyristor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Danfoss

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 IGBT and Thyristor Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Danfoss IGBT and Thyristor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Get the buy [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/checkout/1811176

………….

About Us

Research Trades has a team of experts who work on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

Contact Us:

call us : +1 6269994607 (US)/+91 7507349866 (IND)

skype id: researchtradescon

Email: [email protected]

web: www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald