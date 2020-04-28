Global Hard Drive Enclosure Market 2019 -2024

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Hard Drive Enclosure is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Hard Drive Enclosure in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sabrent

Samsung

Vantec

Toshiba

Intel

Dell

Asus

HP

Lenovo

Kingston

Western Digital

Seagate

SanDisk

Crucial

Plextor

ADATA

HGST

Hikvision

LACIE

ORICO

Excelstor

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

USB 3.0

USB 2.0

USB 1.1

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Windows

MAC OS

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Hard Drive Enclosure product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Hard Drive Enclosure, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Hard Drive Enclosure in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Hard Drive Enclosure competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Hard Drive Enclosure breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Hard Drive Enclosure market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hard Drive Enclosure sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Hard Drive Enclosure Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 USB 3.0

1.2.2 USB 2.0

1.2.3 USB 1.1

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Windows

1.3.2 MAC OS

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Sabrent

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Hard Drive Enclosure Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Sabrent Hard Drive Enclosure Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Samsung

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Hard Drive Enclosure Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Samsung Hard Drive Enclosure Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Vantec

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Hard Drive Enclosure Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Vantec Hard Drive Enclosure Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Toshiba

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Hard Drive Enclosure Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Toshiba Hard Drive Enclosure Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Intel

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Hard Drive Enclosure Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Intel Hard Drive Enclosure Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Dell

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Hard Drive Enclosure Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Dell Hard Drive Enclosure Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Asus

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Hard Drive Enclosure Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Asus Hard Drive Enclosure Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 HP

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Hard Drive Enclosure Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 HP Hard Drive Enclosure Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 Lenovo

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Hard Drive Enclosure Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Lenovo Hard Drive Enclosure Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Kingston

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Hard Drive Enclosure Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Kingston Hard Drive Enclosure Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Western Digital

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Hard Drive Enclosure Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Western Digital Hard Drive Enclosure Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 Seagate

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Hard Drive Enclosure Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 Seagate Hard Drive Enclosure Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.13 SanDisk

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Hard Drive Enclosure Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 SanDisk Hard Drive Enclosure Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.14 Crucial

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Hard Drive Enclosure Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 Crucial Hard Drive Enclosure Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.15 Plextor

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Hard Drive Enclosure Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Product A

2.15.2.2 Product B

2.15.3 Plextor Hard Drive Enclosure Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.16 ADATA

2.16.1 Business Overview

2.16.2 Hard Drive Enclosure Type and Applications

2.16.2.1 Product A

2.16.2.2 Product B

2.16.3 ADATA Hard Drive Enclosure Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.17 HGST

2.17.1 Business Overview

2.17.2 Hard Drive Enclosure Type and Applications

2.17.2.1 Product A

2.17.2.2 Product B

2.17.3 HGST Hard Drive Enclosure Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.18 Hikvision

2.18.1 Business Overview

2.18.2 Hard Drive Enclosure Type and Applications

2.18.2.1 Product A

2.18.2.2 Product B

2.18.3 Hikvision Hard Drive Enclosure Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.19 LACIE

2.19.1 Business Overview

2.19.2 Hard Drive Enclosure Type and Applications

2.19.2.1 Product A

2.19.2.2 Product B

2.19.3 LACIE Hard Drive Enclosure Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.20 ORICO

2.20.1 Business Overview

2.20.2 Hard Drive Enclosure Type and Applications

2.20.2.1 Product A

2.20.2.2 Product B

2.20.3 ORICO Hard Drive Enclosure Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.21 Excelstor

2.21.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Hard Drive Enclosure Type and Applications

2.21.2.1 Product A

2.21.2.2 Product B

2.21.3 Excelstor Hard Drive Enclosure Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……………

