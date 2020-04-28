Global Freeze-Dried Food Market Analysis 2020 – By Growth Analysis, Key Segments, Regional Demand and Top Players Overview till 2025
Freeze drying is a relatively recent method of preserving food. It involves freezing the food, then removing almost all the moisture in a vacuum chamber, and finally sealing the food in an airtight container.
With growing urbanization and increasing population of working women, the demand for processed foods in the market has seen a remarkable boost. The expanding food processing sector and the huge demand for ready-to-eat food products among consumers have considerably increased the demand for freeze-dried products.
The major restraint for this market is the high-energy requirements of such processes, which increases the product costs.
In 2019, the market size of Freeze-Dried Food is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Freeze-Dried Food.
This report studies the global market size of Freeze-Dried Food, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Freeze-Dried Food sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Nestle
Unilever
Kerry
Kraft Heinz
Mondelez
DSM
Mercer Foods
Freeze-Dry Foods
European Freeze Dry
Amalgam Foods
Chaucer Freeze Dried Food
Expedition Foods
Van Drunen Farms
OFD Foods
AGF
Asahi
Tata Coffee
J. M. Smucker
Döhler
Market Segment by Product Type
Freeze-dried Fruit
Freeze-dried Vegetable
Freeze-dried Beverage
Freeze-dried Dairy Products
Freeze-dried Meat & Seafood
Prepared Foods
Market Segment by Application
Grocery
Supermarket
Online food shopping
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Freeze-Dried Food status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Freeze-Dried Food manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Freeze-Dried Food are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Freeze-Dried Food Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Freeze-dried Fruit
1.3.3 Freeze-dried Vegetable
1.3.4 Freeze-dried Beverage
1.3.5 Freeze-dried Dairy Products
1.3.6 Freeze-dried Meat & Seafood
1.3.7 Prepared Foods
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Freeze-Dried Food Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Grocery
1.4.3 Supermarket
1.4.4 Online food shopping
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Freeze-Dried Food Market Size
2.1.1 Global Freeze-Dried Food Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Freeze-Dried Food Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Freeze-Dried Food Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Freeze-Dried Food Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Freeze-Dried Food Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Freeze-Dried Food Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Freeze-Dried Food Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Freeze-Dried Food Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Freeze-Dried Food Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Freeze-Dried Food Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Freeze-Dried Food Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.3 Freeze-Dried Food Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Freeze-Dried Food Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Freeze-Dried Food Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Freeze-Dried Food Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Freeze-dried Fruit Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Freeze-dried Vegetable Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.3 Freeze-dried Beverage Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.4 Freeze-dried Dairy Products Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.5 Freeze-dried Meat & Seafood Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.6 Prepared Foods Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Freeze-Dried Food Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Freeze-Dried Food Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Freeze-Dried Food Price by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Freeze-Dried Food Sales by Application
Chapter Six: United States
6.1 United States Freeze-Dried Food Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Freeze-Dried Food Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Freeze-Dried Food Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Seven: European Union
7.1 European Union Freeze-Dried Food Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Freeze-Dried Food Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Freeze-Dried Food Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Freeze-Dried Food Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Freeze-Dried Food Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Freeze-Dried Food Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Freeze-Dried Food Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Freeze-Dried Food Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Freeze-Dried Food Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Freeze-Dried Food Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Freeze-Dried Food Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Freeze-Dried Food Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
10.1 Nestle
10.1.1 Nestle Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Freeze-Dried Food
10.1.4 Freeze-Dried Food Product Introduction
10.1.5 Nestle Recent Development
10.2 Unilever
10.2.1 Unilever Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Freeze-Dried Food
10.2.4 Freeze-Dried Food Product Introduction
10.2.5 Unilever Recent Development
10.3 Kerry
10.3.1 Kerry Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Freeze-Dried Food
10.3.4 Freeze-Dried Food Product Introduction
10.3.5 Kerry Recent Development
10.4 Kraft Heinz
10.4.1 Kraft Heinz Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Freeze-Dried Food
10.4.4 Freeze-Dried Food Product Introduction
10.4.5 Kraft Heinz Recent Development
10.5 Mondelez
10.5.1 Mondelez Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Freeze-Dried Food
10.5.4 Freeze-Dried Food Product Introduction
10.5.5 Mondelez Recent Development
10.6 DSM
10.6.1 DSM Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Freeze-Dried Food
10.6.4 Freeze-Dried Food Product Introduction
10.6.5 DSM Recent Development
10.7 Mercer Foods
10.7.1 Mercer Foods Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Freeze-Dried Food
10.7.4 Freeze-Dried Food Product Introduction
10.7.5 Mercer Foods Recent Development
10.8 Freeze-Dry Foods
10.8.1 Freeze-Dry Foods Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Freeze-Dried Food
10.8.4 Freeze-Dried Food Product Introduction
10.8.5 Freeze-Dry Foods Recent Development
10.9 European Freeze Dry
10.9.1 European Freeze Dry Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Freeze-Dried Food
10.9.4 Freeze-Dried Food Product Introduction
10.9.5 European Freeze Dry Recent Development
10.10 Amalgam Foods
10.10.1 Amalgam Foods Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Freeze-Dried Food
10.10.4 Freeze-Dried Food Product Introduction
10.10.5 Amalgam Foods Recent Development
10.11 Chaucer Freeze Dried Food
10.12 Expedition Foods
10.13 Van Drunen Farms
10.14 OFD Foods
10.15 AGF
10.16 Asahi
10.17 Tata Coffee
10.18 J. M. Smucker
10.19 Döhler
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Freeze-Dried Food Sales Channels
11.2.2 Freeze-Dried Food Distributors
11.3 Freeze-Dried Food Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
12.1 Global Freeze-Dried Food Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Freeze-Dried Food Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Freeze-Dried Food Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Freeze-Dried Food Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Freeze-Dried Food Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Freeze-Dried Food Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
