Global Food Supplement Market Analysis 2020 – By Consumption, Applications, Trends, Company, Region and Forecast 2025
Food supplements are concentrated sources of nutrients taken as a dietary top-up. They include fish oils, which have been shown to benefit heart health, minerals like iron to help prevent anaemia, and a whole list of vitamins, from A to K.
In 2019, the market size of Food Supplement is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Food Supplement.
This report studies the global market size of Food Supplement, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Food Supplement sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Maat Nutritionals
Natures Product
Multivitamin Direct
Bactolac Pharmaceutical
Superior Supplement Manufacturing
Asiamerica Ingredients
Balchem Corporation
Barrington Nutritionals
Lallemand Bio-Ingredients
Next Pharmaceuticals
Nutralliance
PLT Health Solutions
Proprietary Nutritionals
Vertellus Specialties
Xsto Solutions
Biotron Laboratories
Natreon
Fooding Group Limited
Henan Hongxiang Chemicals
Market Segment by Product Type
Vitamins
Dietary element
Amino acids and proteins
Essential fatty acids
Nucleotides
Market Segment by Application
Supermarket & Mall
E-commercial
Others
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Food Supplement status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Food Supplement manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Food Supplement are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Food Supplement Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Vitamins
1.3.3 Dietary element
1.3.4 Amino acids and proteins
1.3.5 Essential fatty acids
1.3.6 Nucleotides
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Food Supplement Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Supermarket & Mall
1.4.3 E-commercial
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Food Supplement Market Size
2.1.1 Global Food Supplement Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Food Supplement Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Food Supplement Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Food Supplement Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Food Supplement Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Food Supplement Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Food Supplement Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Food Supplement Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Food Supplement Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Food Supplement Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Food Supplement Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.3 Food Supplement Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Food Supplement Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Food Supplement Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Food Supplement Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Vitamins Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Dietary element Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.3 Amino acids and proteins Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.4 Essential fatty acids Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.5 Nucleotides Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Food Supplement Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Food Supplement Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Food Supplement Price by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Food Supplement Sales by Application
Chapter Six: United States
6.1 United States Food Supplement Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Food Supplement Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Food Supplement Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Seven: European Union
7.1 European Union Food Supplement Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Food Supplement Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Food Supplement Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Food Supplement Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Food Supplement Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Food Supplement Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Food Supplement Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Food Supplement Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Food Supplement Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Food Supplement Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Food Supplement Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Food Supplement Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
10.1 Maat Nutritionals
10.1.1 Maat Nutritionals Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Supplement
10.1.4 Food Supplement Product Introduction
10.1.5 Maat Nutritionals Recent Development
10.2 Natures Product
10.2.1 Natures Product Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Supplement
10.2.4 Food Supplement Product Introduction
10.2.5 Natures Product Recent Development
10.3 Multivitamin Direct
10.3.1 Multivitamin Direct Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Supplement
10.3.4 Food Supplement Product Introduction
10.3.5 Multivitamin Direct Recent Development
10.4 Bactolac Pharmaceutical
10.4.1 Bactolac Pharmaceutical Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Supplement
10.4.4 Food Supplement Product Introduction
10.4.5 Bactolac Pharmaceutical Recent Development
10.5 Superior Supplement Manufacturing
10.5.1 Superior Supplement Manufacturing Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Supplement
10.5.4 Food Supplement Product Introduction
10.5.5 Superior Supplement Manufacturing Recent Development
10.6 Asiamerica Ingredients
10.6.1 Asiamerica Ingredients Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Supplement
10.6.4 Food Supplement Product Introduction
10.6.5 Asiamerica Ingredients Recent Development
10.7 Balchem Corporation
10.7.1 Balchem Corporation Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Supplement
10.7.4 Food Supplement Product Introduction
10.7.5 Balchem Corporation Recent Development
10.8 Barrington Nutritionals
10.8.1 Barrington Nutritionals Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Supplement
10.8.4 Food Supplement Product Introduction
10.8.5 Barrington Nutritionals Recent Development
10.9 Lallemand Bio-Ingredients
10.9.1 Lallemand Bio-Ingredients Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Supplement
10.9.4 Food Supplement Product Introduction
10.9.5 Lallemand Bio-Ingredients Recent Development
10.10 Next Pharmaceuticals
10.10.1 Next Pharmaceuticals Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Supplement
10.10.4 Food Supplement Product Introduction
10.10.5 Next Pharmaceuticals Recent Development
10.11 Nutralliance
10.12 PLT Health Solutions
10.13 Proprietary Nutritionals
10.14 Vertellus Specialties
10.15 Xsto Solutions
10.16 Biotron Laboratories
10.17 Natreon
10.18 Fooding Group Limited
10.19 Henan Hongxiang Chemicals
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Food Supplement Sales Channels
11.2.2 Food Supplement Distributors
11.3 Food Supplement Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
12.1 Global Food Supplement Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Food Supplement Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Food Supplement Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Food Supplement Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Food Supplement Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Food Supplement Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
