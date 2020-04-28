Global Food Preservatives Market Analysis 2020 – By Current Trends, Volume and Sales and Growth Opportunities by 2025

Food preservatives are added to food to keep it free from contamination and fresh for a long-time interval between the time of manufacturing and consumption.

The artificial food preservatives segment dominated the food preservatives market and accounted for a major part of the overall market share. High effectiveness of artificial food preservatives in retaining the freshness for long periods of time is the major factor responsible for the growth of this segment in the global market.

The food preservatives market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major drivers for the growth of the food preservatives market include the demand for convenience foods and food products with a longer shelf-life.

In this market study, analysts have estimated the beverages segment to dominate the food preservatives market during the forecast period. Increasing usage of food preservatives in alcoholic beverages like wine and beer is propelling the market growth of this segment in the food preservatives market.

In 2019, the market size of Food Preservatives is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Food Preservatives.

This report studies the global market size of Food Preservatives, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Food Preservatives sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Akzo Nobel

Danisco

Cargill

Univar

Koninklijke DSM

Celanese Corporation

DuPont

Archer Daniels Midland

ABF Ingredients

Kraft Food Ingredients

Brenntag Solutions Group

Tate & Lyle

Novozymes

Kemin Industries

Galactic

Hawkins Watts Limited

C.H. Guenther & Son

Kerry Group

Market Segment by Product Type

Antimicrobials

Antioxidants

Market Segment by Application

Oils & Fats

Bakery

Dairy & Frozen Products

Snacks

Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Products

Confectionery

Beverages

Other

Key Regions split in this report:

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Food Preservatives status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Food Preservatives manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Food Preservatives are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

