Global Extruded Snacks Market Analysis 2020 – By Size-Share, Growth-Factor, Key-Players, End-User and Revenue Analysis 2025
Extruded snacks are products produced by either direct or indirect extrusion. The extrusion technology can produce a wide array of products, and the process is time effective, simple, and offers flexible designing with the product.
The potatoes segment is the largest product segment in the extruded snacks market and accounted for around 34% of the total market share. Increasing per capita consumption in the developed regions like Europe and North America is a major driver for the growth of the extruded potato snacks segment. Moreover, the changing taste preferences from various regions has motivated the global vendors to introduce region-specific flavored snacks, which will further spur this segment’s growth over the next few years.
Hypermarkets and supermarkets contributed to a significant share of extruded snacks market and accounted for more than 53% of the overall market revenue. These stores are equipped with multiple options and varieties of extruded snacks from various brands. Consumers prefer hypermarkets and supermarkets for their shopping due to the in-store promotions by retailers and price comparisons. The high level of manufacturer dependence on the shelf space of these channels will propel the growth prospects of this segment in the future.
In 2019, the market size of Extruded Snacks is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Extruded Snacks.
This report studies the global market size of Extruded Snacks, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Extruded Snacks sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Calbee
Diamonds Foods
Frito-Lay
ITC
Kellogg’s
Old Dutch Foods
Arca Continental
Amica Chips
Aperitivos Flaper
AUEVSS
Axium Foods
Bag Snacks
JFC International
Mondelez International
Universal Robina
Want Want Holdings
Market Segment by Product Type
Potato
Corn
Rice
Mixed Grains
Other
Market Segment by Application
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
Independent Retailers
Convenience Stores
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Extruded Snacks status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Extruded Snacks manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Extruded Snacks are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Extruded Snacks Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Potato
1.3.3 Corn
1.3.4 Rice
1.3.5 Mixed Grains
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Extruded Snacks Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
1.4.3 Independent Retailers
1.4.4 Convenience Stores
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Extruded Snacks Market Size
2.1.1 Global Extruded Snacks Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Extruded Snacks Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Extruded Snacks Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Extruded Snacks Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Extruded Snacks Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Extruded Snacks Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Extruded Snacks Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Extruded Snacks Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Extruded Snacks Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Extruded Snacks Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Extruded Snacks Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.3 Extruded Snacks Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Extruded Snacks Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Extruded Snacks Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Extruded Snacks Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Potato Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Corn Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.3 Rice Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.4 Mixed Grains Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.5 Other Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Extruded Snacks Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Extruded Snacks Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Extruded Snacks Price by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Extruded Snacks Sales by Application
Chapter Six: United States
6.1 United States Extruded Snacks Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Extruded Snacks Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Extruded Snacks Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Seven: European Union
7.1 European Union Extruded Snacks Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Extruded Snacks Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Extruded Snacks Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Extruded Snacks Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Extruded Snacks Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Extruded Snacks Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Extruded Snacks Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Extruded Snacks Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Extruded Snacks Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Extruded Snacks Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Extruded Snacks Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Extruded Snacks Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
10.1 Calbee
10.1.1 Calbee Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Extruded Snacks
10.1.4 Extruded Snacks Product Introduction
10.1.5 Calbee Recent Development
10.2 Diamonds Foods
10.2.1 Diamonds Foods Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Extruded Snacks
10.2.4 Extruded Snacks Product Introduction
10.2.5 Diamonds Foods Recent Development
10.3 Frito-Lay
10.3.1 Frito-Lay Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Extruded Snacks
10.3.4 Extruded Snacks Product Introduction
10.3.5 Frito-Lay Recent Development
10.4 ITC
10.4.1 ITC Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Extruded Snacks
10.4.4 Extruded Snacks Product Introduction
10.4.5 ITC Recent Development
10.5 Kellogg’s
10.5.1 Kellogg’s Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Extruded Snacks
10.5.4 Extruded Snacks Product Introduction
10.5.5 Kellogg’s Recent Development
10.6 Old Dutch Foods
10.6.1 Old Dutch Foods Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Extruded Snacks
10.6.4 Extruded Snacks Product Introduction
10.6.5 Old Dutch Foods Recent Development
10.7 Arca Continental
10.7.1 Arca Continental Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Extruded Snacks
10.7.4 Extruded Snacks Product Introduction
10.7.5 Arca Continental Recent Development
10.8 Amica Chips
10.8.1 Amica Chips Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Extruded Snacks
10.8.4 Extruded Snacks Product Introduction
10.8.5 Amica Chips Recent Development
10.9 Aperitivos Flaper
10.9.1 Aperitivos Flaper Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Extruded Snacks
10.9.4 Extruded Snacks Product Introduction
10.9.5 Aperitivos Flaper Recent Development
10.10 AUEVSS
10.10.1 AUEVSS Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Extruded Snacks
10.10.4 Extruded Snacks Product Introduction
10.10.5 AUEVSS Recent Development
10.11 Axium Foods
10.12 Bag Snacks
10.13 JFC International
10.14 Mondelez International
10.15 Universal Robina
10.16 Want Want Holdings
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Extruded Snacks Sales Channels
11.2.2 Extruded Snacks Distributors
11.3 Extruded Snacks Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
12.1 Global Extruded Snacks Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Extruded Snacks Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Extruded Snacks Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Extruded Snacks Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Extruded Snacks Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Extruded Snacks Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
