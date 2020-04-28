Global Encapsulated Flavors Market Analysis 2020 – By Growth, Key Manufacturers, Types of Segment, Application and Forecast till 2025

In 2019, the market size of Encapsulated Flavors is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Encapsulated Flavors.

This report studies the global market size of Encapsulated Flavors, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Encapsulated Flavors sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Balchem Corporation

Archer Daniels Midland

Glatt GmbH

Etosha Pan (India)

LycoRed Limited

Friesland Campina Kievit

Tate & Lyle PLC

Groupe Legris Industries

Ingredion Incorporated

BUCHI Labortechnik

Synthite Industries

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Fona International

Carmi Flavor & Fragrance

Cargill

AVEKA Group

Symrise AG

Naturex

Nexira

International Flavours & Fragrances

Market Segment by Product Type

Spray Congealing/Chilling

Sprays Drying

Glass Encapsulation

Fluid Bed Coating

Market Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical and Personal Care

Beverages and Instant Drinks

Food

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Encapsulated Flavors status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Encapsulated Flavors manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Encapsulated Flavors are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Encapsulated Flavors Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)

1.3.2 Spray Congealing/Chilling

1.3.3 Sprays Drying

1.3.4 Glass Encapsulation

1.3.5 Fluid Bed Coating

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Encapsulated Flavors Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.4.2 Pharmaceutical and Personal Care

1.4.3 Beverages and Instant Drinks

1.4.4 Food

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Encapsulated Flavors Market Size

2.1.1 Global Encapsulated Flavors Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Encapsulated Flavors Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Encapsulated Flavors Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Encapsulated Flavors Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Encapsulated Flavors Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Encapsulated Flavors Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Encapsulated Flavors Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Encapsulated Flavors Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Encapsulated Flavors Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Encapsulated Flavors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Encapsulated Flavors Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.3 Encapsulated Flavors Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Encapsulated Flavors Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Encapsulated Flavors Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Encapsulated Flavors Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.1.1 Spray Congealing/Chilling Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Sprays Drying Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.3 Glass Encapsulation Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.4 Fluid Bed Coating Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Encapsulated Flavors Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Encapsulated Flavors Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Encapsulated Flavors Price by Type

Chapter Five: Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Encapsulated Flavors Sales by Application

Chapter Six: United States

6.1 United States Encapsulated Flavors Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 United States Encapsulated Flavors Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 United States Encapsulated Flavors Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Seven: European Union

7.1 European Union Encapsulated Flavors Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 European Union Encapsulated Flavors Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 European Union Encapsulated Flavors Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Encapsulated Flavors Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 China Encapsulated Flavors Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 China Encapsulated Flavors Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Nine: Rest of World

9.1 Rest of World Encapsulated Flavors Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Rest of World Encapsulated Flavors Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Rest of World Encapsulated Flavors Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Rest of World Encapsulated Flavors Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Rest of World Encapsulated Flavors Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Rest of World Encapsulated Flavors Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Korea

9.4.5 India

9.4.6 Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: Company Profiles

10.1 Balchem Corporation

10.1.1 Balchem Corporation Company Details

10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Encapsulated Flavors

10.1.4 Encapsulated Flavors Product Introduction

10.1.5 Balchem Corporation Recent Development

10.2 Archer Daniels Midland

10.2.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company Details

10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Encapsulated Flavors

10.2.4 Encapsulated Flavors Product Introduction

10.2.5 Archer Daniels Midland Recent Development

10.3 Glatt GmbH

10.3.1 Glatt GmbH Company Details

10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Encapsulated Flavors

10.3.4 Encapsulated Flavors Product Introduction

10.3.5 Glatt GmbH Recent Development

10.4 Etosha Pan (India)

10.4.1 Etosha Pan (India) Company Details

10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Encapsulated Flavors

10.4.4 Encapsulated Flavors Product Introduction

10.4.5 Etosha Pan (India) Recent Development

10.5 LycoRed Limited

10.5.1 LycoRed Limited Company Details

10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Encapsulated Flavors

10.5.4 Encapsulated Flavors Product Introduction

10.5.5 LycoRed Limited Recent Development

10.6 Friesland Campina Kievit

10.6.1 Friesland Campina Kievit Company Details

10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Encapsulated Flavors

10.6.4 Encapsulated Flavors Product Introduction

10.6.5 Friesland Campina Kievit Recent Development

10.7 Tate & Lyle PLC

10.7.1 Tate & Lyle PLC Company Details

10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Encapsulated Flavors

10.7.4 Encapsulated Flavors Product Introduction

10.7.5 Tate & Lyle PLC Recent Development

10.8 Groupe Legris Industries

10.8.1 Groupe Legris Industries Company Details

10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Encapsulated Flavors

10.8.4 Encapsulated Flavors Product Introduction

10.8.5 Groupe Legris Industries Recent Development

10.9 Ingredion Incorporated

10.9.1 Ingredion Incorporated Company Details

10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Encapsulated Flavors

10.9.4 Encapsulated Flavors Product Introduction

10.9.5 Ingredion Incorporated Recent Development

10.10 BUCHI Labortechnik

10.10.1 BUCHI Labortechnik Company Details

10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Encapsulated Flavors

10.10.4 Encapsulated Flavors Product Introduction

10.10.5 BUCHI Labortechnik Recent Development

10.11 Synthite Industries

10.12 Sensient Technologies Corporation

10.13 Fona International

10.14 Carmi Flavor & Fragrance

10.15 Cargill

10.16 AVEKA Group

10.17 Symrise AG

10.18 Naturex

10.19 Nexira

10.20 International Flavours & Fragrances

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Encapsulated Flavors Sales Channels

11.2.2 Encapsulated Flavors Distributors

11.3 Encapsulated Flavors Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast

12.1 Global Encapsulated Flavors Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

12.2 Global Encapsulated Flavors Sales Forecast by Type

12.3 Global Encapsulated Flavors Sales Forecast by Application

12.4 Encapsulated Flavors Forecast by Regions

12.4.1 Global Encapsulated Flavors Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.4.2 Global Encapsulated Flavors Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.5 United States Market Forecast

12.6 European Union Market Forecast

12.7 China Market Forecast

12.8 Rest of World

12.8.1 Japan

12.8.2 Korea

12.8.3 India

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

