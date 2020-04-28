Global Deoiled Lecithin Market Analysis 2020 – By Demand, Consumption, Key Players, Types, Applications, Trends, Future Growth & Forecast 2025

Deoiled lecithin is free of oil and enriched in phospholipids for enhanced dispersion in water and easier handling. Deoiled lecithin is neutral in color and flavor and comes in both granular and powder forms.

In 2018, Asia Pacific is estimated to occupy the largest share of the global de-oiled lecithin market, in terms of value and volume. Export opportunities of non-GMO lecithin from countries such as India to the European market are expected to drive the market for de-oiled lecithin in the region. Sonic Biochem Extractions and Shankar Soya Concepts are some of the key players based in India offering non-GMO de-oiled lecithin to the European market. Apart from this, the booming aquaculture industry in China is expected to boost the demand for de-oiled lecithin in the feed segment. On the other hand, the increased demand for personal care products and cosmetics in countries such as Japan and South Korea are expected to the de-oiled lecithin market in the region.

In 2019, the market size of Deoiled Lecithin is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Deoiled Lecithin.

This report studies the global market size of Deoiled Lecithin, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Deoiled Lecithin sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Cargill

ADM

Dowdupont

Bunge

Stern-Wywiol Gruppe

Lecico

American Lecithin

Lecital

Lasenor

Giiava (India)

Novastell Essential Ingredients

Rasoya Proteins

Clarkson Grain Company

Amitex Agro Product

Austrade

Market Segment by Product Type

Soy Source

Sunflower Source

Rapeseed Source

Egg Source

Market Segment by Application

Food

Feed

Healthcare

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Deoiled Lecithin status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Deoiled Lecithin manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Deoiled Lecithin are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

