Global Dark Chocolate Market Analysis 2020 – By Types, Applications, Manufacturers, Size, Share, Current Trend, User Demand, Growth & Forecast 2025
Dark chocolate contains less milk than milk chocolate or no milk at all, and is 60%-99.9% cocoa.
During 2017, the inorganic dark chocolate segment accounted for the major shares of this US chocolate market. Inorganic chocolates are more affordable and are widely used for consumption and gifting purposes. With the rising demand, the vendors in the market are launching new varieties which includes truffles, bars, and assortments with natural ingredients.
The supermarkets and hypermarkets account for the major sales of dark chocolates in the US. These stores offer consumers a wide range of dark chocolates from various brands. Additionally, these stores also offer discounted prices and attractive shelf displays, which influence consumers to buy confectionery products such as dark chocolates from these stores.
In 2019, the market size of Dark Chocolate is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dark Chocolate.
This report studies the global market size of Dark Chocolate, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Dark Chocolate sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Lindt & Sprungli
Mars
Mondelez International
The Hershey Company
Godiva
Amano Artisan Chocolate
Divine Chocolate
Endangered Species Chocolate
Ferrero
Lake Champlain Chocolates
Nestle
Newman’s Own (No Limit)
Nibmor
Praim Group
Ritter Sport
Scharffen Berger
Sugarpova
Theo Chocolate
Vivra Chocolate
Vosges
Market Segment by Product Type
Organic Dark Chocolate
Inorganic Dark Chocolate
Market Segment by Application
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Independent Retailers
Convenience Stores
Online Retailers
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Dark Chocolate status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Dark Chocolate manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dark Chocolate are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Dark Chocolate Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Organic Dark Chocolate
1.3.3 Inorganic Dark Chocolate
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Dark Chocolate Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
1.4.3 Independent Retailers
1.4.4 Convenience Stores
1.4.5 Online Retailers
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Dark Chocolate Market Size
2.1.1 Global Dark Chocolate Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Dark Chocolate Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Dark Chocolate Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Dark Chocolate Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Dark Chocolate Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Dark Chocolate Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Dark Chocolate Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Dark Chocolate Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Dark Chocolate Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Dark Chocolate Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Dark Chocolate Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.3 Dark Chocolate Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Dark Chocolate Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Dark Chocolate Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Dark Chocolate Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Organic Dark Chocolate Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Inorganic Dark Chocolate Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Dark Chocolate Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Dark Chocolate Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Dark Chocolate Price by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Dark Chocolate Sales by Application
Chapter Six: United States
6.1 United States Dark Chocolate Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Dark Chocolate Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Dark Chocolate Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Seven: European Union
7.1 European Union Dark Chocolate Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Dark Chocolate Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Dark Chocolate Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Dark Chocolate Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Dark Chocolate Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Dark Chocolate Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Dark Chocolate Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Dark Chocolate Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Dark Chocolate Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Dark Chocolate Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Dark Chocolate Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Dark Chocolate Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
10.1 Lindt & Sprungli
10.1.1 Lindt & Sprungli Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Dark Chocolate
10.1.4 Dark Chocolate Product Introduction
10.1.5 Lindt & Sprungli Recent Development
10.2 Mars
10.2.1 Mars Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Dark Chocolate
10.2.4 Dark Chocolate Product Introduction
10.2.5 Mars Recent Development
10.3 Mondelez International
10.3.1 Mondelez International Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Dark Chocolate
10.3.4 Dark Chocolate Product Introduction
10.3.5 Mondelez International Recent Development
10.4 The Hershey Company
10.4.1 The Hershey Company Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Dark Chocolate
10.4.4 Dark Chocolate Product Introduction
10.4.5 The Hershey Company Recent Development
10.5 Godiva
10.5.1 Godiva Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Dark Chocolate
10.5.4 Dark Chocolate Product Introduction
10.5.5 Godiva Recent Development
10.6 Amano Artisan Chocolate
10.6.1 Amano Artisan Chocolate Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Dark Chocolate
10.6.4 Dark Chocolate Product Introduction
10.6.5 Amano Artisan Chocolate Recent Development
10.7 Divine Chocolate
10.7.1 Divine Chocolate Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Dark Chocolate
10.7.4 Dark Chocolate Product Introduction
10.7.5 Divine Chocolate Recent Development
10.8 Endangered Species Chocolate
10.8.1 Endangered Species Chocolate Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Dark Chocolate
10.8.4 Dark Chocolate Product Introduction
10.8.5 Endangered Species Chocolate Recent Development
10.9 Ferrero
10.9.1 Ferrero Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Dark Chocolate
10.9.4 Dark Chocolate Product Introduction
10.9.5 Ferrero Recent Development
10.10 Lake Champlain Chocolates
10.10.1 Lake Champlain Chocolates Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Dark Chocolate
10.10.4 Dark Chocolate Product Introduction
10.10.5 Lake Champlain Chocolates Recent Development
10.11 Nestle
10.12 Newman’s Own (No Limit)
10.13 Nibmor
10.14 Praim Group
10.15 Ritter Sport
10.16 Scharffen Berger
10.17 Sugarpova
10.18 Theo Chocolate
10.19 Vivra Chocolate
10.20 Vosges
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Dark Chocolate Sales Channels
11.2.2 Dark Chocolate Distributors
11.3 Dark Chocolate Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
12.1 Global Dark Chocolate Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Dark Chocolate Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Dark Chocolate Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Dark Chocolate Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Dark Chocolate Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Dark Chocolate Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
