Global CRISPR Genome Editing Market 2018-2023 | By product, By Application, By Region

CRISPR Genome editing is a group of technologies that give scientists the ability to change CRISPR.

Scope of the Report:

The global CRISPR Genome Editing market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of CRISPR Genome Editing.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the CRISPR Genome Editing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the CRISPR Genome Editing market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Editas Medicine

CRISPR Therapeutics

Horizon Discovery

Sigma-Aldrich

Genscript

Sangamo Biosciences

Lonza Group

Integrated DNA Technologies

New England Biolabs

Origene Technologies

Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Caribou Biosciences

Precision Biosciences

Cellectis

Intellia Therapeutics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Genetic Engineering

Gene Library

Human Stem Cells

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Biotechnology Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

Table of Contents

1 CRISPR Genome Editing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of CRISPR Genome Editing

1.2 Classification of CRISPR Genome Editing by Types

1.2.1 Global CRISPR Genome Editing Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global CRISPR Genome Editing Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Genetic Engineering

1.2.4 Gene Library

1.2.5 Human Stem Cells

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global CRISPR Genome Editing Market by Application

1.3.1 Global CRISPR Genome Editing Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Biotechnology Companies

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Companies

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global CRISPR Genome Editing Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global CRISPR Genome Editing Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) CRISPR Genome Editing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) CRISPR Genome Editing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) CRISPR Genome Editing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) CRISPR Genome Editing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) CRISPR Genome Editing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of CRISPR Genome Editing (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Editas Medicine

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 CRISPR Genome Editing Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Editas Medicine CRISPR Genome Editing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 CRISPR Therapeutics

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 CRISPR Genome Editing Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 CRISPR Therapeutics CRISPR Genome Editing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Horizon Discovery

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 CRISPR Genome Editing Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Horizon Discovery CRISPR Genome Editing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Sigma-Aldrich

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 CRISPR Genome Editing Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Sigma-Aldrich CRISPR Genome Editing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Genscript

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 CRISPR Genome Editing Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Genscript CRISPR Genome Editing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Sangamo Biosciences

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 CRISPR Genome Editing Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Sangamo Biosciences CRISPR Genome Editing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Lonza Group

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 CRISPR Genome Editing Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Lonza Group CRISPR Genome Editing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Integrated DNA Technologies

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 CRISPR Genome Editing Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Integrated DNA Technologies CRISPR Genome Editing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 New England Biolabs

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 CRISPR Genome Editing Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 New England Biolabs CRISPR Genome Editing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Origene Technologies

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 CRISPR Genome Editing Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Origene Technologies CRISPR Genome Editing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 CRISPR Genome Editing Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals CRISPR Genome Editing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 CRISPR Genome Editing Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific CRISPR Genome Editing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.13 Caribou Biosciences

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 CRISPR Genome Editing Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 Caribou Biosciences CRISPR Genome Editing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.14 Precision Biosciences

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 CRISPR Genome Editing Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 Precision Biosciences CRISPR Genome Editing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.15 Cellectis

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 CRISPR Genome Editing Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Product A

2.15.2.2 Product B

2.15.3 Cellectis CRISPR Genome Editing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.16 Intellia Therapeutics

2.16.1 Business Overview

2.16.2 CRISPR Genome Editing Type and Applications

2.16.2.1 Product A

2.16.2.2 Product B

2.16.3 Intellia Therapeutics CRISPR Genome Editing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

