Global Civil Investigation Services Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

The global Civil Investigation Services market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Civil Investigation Services.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Civil Investigation Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Civil Investigation Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Pinkerton(Securitas)

ELPS Private Detective Agency

Investigation Services Company

Vidocq Group

Integrity Investigation

Specialised Investigation Services Ltd

NightHawk

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Marital Investigations

Child Custody or Abuse Investigations

Personal Injury

Worker’s Compensation

Asset Investigation

Business Disputes

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Personal

Business

Table of Contents

1 Civil Investigation Services Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Civil Investigation Services

1.2 Classification of Civil Investigation Services by Types

1.2.1 Global Civil Investigation Services Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Civil Investigation Services Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Marital Investigations

1.2.4 Child Custody or Abuse Investigations

1.2.5 Personal Injury

1.2.6 Worker’s Compensation

1.2.7 Asset Investigation

1.2.8 Business Disputes

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Global Civil Investigation Services Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Civil Investigation Services Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Personal

1.3.3 Business

1.4 Global Civil Investigation Services Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Civil Investigation Services Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Civil Investigation Services Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Civil Investigation Services Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Civil Investigation Services Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Civil Investigation Services Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Civil Investigation Services Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Civil Investigation Services (2014-2024)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Pinkerton(Securitas)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Civil Investigation Services Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Pinkerton(Securitas) Civil Investigation Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 ELPS Private Detective Agency

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Civil Investigation Services Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 ELPS Private Detective Agency Civil Investigation Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Investigation Services Company

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Civil Investigation Services Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Investigation Services Company Civil Investigation Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Vidocq Group

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Civil Investigation Services Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Vidocq Group Civil Investigation Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Integrity Investigation

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Civil Investigation Services Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Integrity Investigation Civil Investigation Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Specialised Investigation Services Ltd

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Civil Investigation Services Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Specialised Investigation Services Ltd Civil Investigation Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 NightHawk

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Civil Investigation Services Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 NightHawk Civil Investigation Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

3 Global Civil Investigation Services Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Civil Investigation Services Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Civil Investigation Services Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Civil Investigation Services Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Civil Investigation Services Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Civil Investigation Services Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Civil Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Civil Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Civil Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Civil Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Civil Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Civil Investigation Services Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Civil Investigation Services Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Civil Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Civil Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Civil Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Civil Investigation Services Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Civil Investigation Services Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Civil Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Civil Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Civil Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Civil Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Civil Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7 Asia-Pacific Civil Investigation Services Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Civil Investigation Services Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 China Civil Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.3 Japan Civil Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.4 Korea Civil Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.5 India Civil Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.6 Southeast Asia Civil Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8 South America Civil Investigation Services Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Civil Investigation Services Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Civil Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Civil Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Civil Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Civil Investigation Services by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Civil Investigation Services Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Civil Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 UAE Civil Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Civil Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Civil Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Civil Investigation Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Civil Investigation Services Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Civil Investigation Services Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Civil Investigation Services Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Marital Investigations Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Child Custody or Abuse Investigations Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Personal Injury Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Worker’s Compensation Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Asset Investigation Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Business Disputes Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.9 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Civil Investigation Services Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Civil Investigation Services Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Civil Investigation Services Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Personal Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Business Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Civil Investigation Services Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Civil Investigation Services Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Civil Investigation Services Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Civil Investigation Services Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Civil Investigation Services Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Civil Investigation Services Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Civil Investigation Services Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Civil Investigation Services Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

