Global Business Email Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Description

Scope of the Report:

The global Business Email market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Business Email.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Business Email market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Business Email market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

GoDaddy Inc

Amazon

OVH

Google

Zoho

Microsoft

IceWarp

Fasthosts

Rackspace

Liquid Web

Netease

Runbox

Tencent

FastMail Pty Ltd

Greatmail

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Webmail

Hosted Email

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Table of Contents

1 Business Email Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Business Email

1.2 Classification of Business Email by Types

1.2.1 Global Business Email Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Business Email Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Webmail

1.2.4 Hosted Email

1.3 Global Business Email Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Business Email Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Large Enterprises

1.3.3 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

1.4 Global Business Email Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Business Email Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Business Email Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Business Email Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Business Email Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Business Email Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Business Email Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Business Email (2014-2024)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 GoDaddy Inc

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Business Email Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 GoDaddy Inc Business Email Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Amazon

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Business Email Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Amazon Business Email Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 OVH

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Business Email Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 OVH Business Email Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Google

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Business Email Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Google Business Email Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Zoho

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Business Email Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Zoho Business Email Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Microsoft

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Business Email Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Microsoft Business Email Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 IceWarp

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Business Email Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 IceWarp Business Email Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Fasthosts

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Business Email Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Fasthosts Business Email Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 Rackspace

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Business Email Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Rackspace Business Email Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Liquid Web

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Business Email Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Liquid Web Business Email Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Netease

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Business Email Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Netease Business Email Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 Runbox

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Business Email Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 Runbox Business Email Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.13 Tencent

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Business Email Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 Tencent Business Email Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.14 FastMail Pty Ltd

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Business Email Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 FastMail Pty Ltd Business Email Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.15 Greatmail

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Business Email Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Product A

2.15.2.2 Product B

2.15.3 Greatmail Business Email Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

3 Global Business Email Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Business Email Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Business Email Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Business Email Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Business Email Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Business Email Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Business Email Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Business Email Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Business Email Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Business Email Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Business Email Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Business Email Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Business Email Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Business Email Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Business Email Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Business Email Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Business Email Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Business Email Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Business Email Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Business Email Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Business Email Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Business Email Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Business Email Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7 Asia-Pacific Business Email Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Business Email Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 China Business Email Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.3 Japan Business Email Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.4 Korea Business Email Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.5 India Business Email Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.6 Southeast Asia Business Email Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8 South America Business Email Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Business Email Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Business Email Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Business Email Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Business Email Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Business Email by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Business Email Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Business Email Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 UAE Business Email Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Business Email Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Business Email Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Business Email Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Business Email Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Business Email Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Business Email Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Webmail Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Hosted Email Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Business Email Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Business Email Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Business Email Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Large Enterprises Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Business Email Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Business Email Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Business Email Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Business Email Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Business Email Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Business Email Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Business Email Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Business Email Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

