Global Automotive Wire and Cable Market Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2028)

The global Automotive Wire and Cable market was valued at $28700 million in 2017, and analysts predict the global market size will reach $46700 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.53% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Automotive Wire and Cable from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Automotive Wire and Cable market.

Leading players of Automotive Wire and Cable including:

Yazaki

Sumitomo Electric

Delphi

LEONI

Lear

Yura

Furukawa Electric

Coficab

PKC Group

Kyungshin

Beijing Force

Fujikura

Coroplast

General Cable

Shanghai Shenglong

Beijing S.P.L

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Copper Core

Aluminum Core

Other Core

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Body

Chassis

Engine

HVAC

Speed Sensor

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Sales

Distribution Sales

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Automotive Wire and Cable Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Wire and Cable Definition

1.2 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Market Size Status and Outlook (2013-2028)

1.3 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Market Size Comparison by Region (2013-2028)

1.4 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Market Size Comparison by Type (2013-2028)

1.5 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Market Size Comparison by Application (2013-2028)

1.6 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2013-2028)

1.7 Automotive Wire and Cable Market Dynamics

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/ Expansion)

Chapter Two: Automotive Wire and Cable Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Sales and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

2.2 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Revenue and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

2.3 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Average Price by Player (2016-2018)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter Three: Automotive Wire and Cable Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Market by Type

3.1.1 Copper Core

3.1.2 Aluminum Core

3.1.3 Other Core

3.2 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Average Price by Type (2013-2018)

3.5 Leading Players of Automotive Wire and Cable by Type in 2017

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter Four: Automotive Wire and Cable Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Market by Application

4.1.1 Body

4.1.2 Chassis

4.1.3 Engine

4.1.4 HVAC

4.1.5 Speed Sensor

4.2 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Sales and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Automotive Wire and Cable by Application in 2017

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter Five: Automotive Wire and Cable Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Sales

5.1.2 Distribution Sales

5.2 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Sales and Market Share by Sales Channel (2013-2018)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Automotive Wire and Cable by Sales Channel in 2017

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Chapter Six: Automotive Wire and Cable Market Segment Analysis by Region

6.1 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Market Size and CAGR by Region (2013-2028)

6.2 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Sales and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

6.3 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Revenue and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

6.4 North America

6.4.1 North America Market by Country

6.4.2 North America Automotive Wire and Cable Market Share by Type

6.4.3 North America Automotive Wire and Cable Market Share by Application

6.4.4 United States

6.4.5 Canada

6.4.6 Mexico

6.5 Europe

6.5.1 Europe Market by Country

6.5.2 Europe Automotive Wire and Cable Market Share by Type

6.5.3 Europe Automotive Wire and Cable Market Share by Application

6.5.4 Germany

6.5.5 UK

6.5.6 France

6.5.7 Italy

6.5.8 Russia

6.5.9 Spain

6.6 Asia-Pacific

6.6.1 Asia-Pacific Market by Country

6.6.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Wire and Cable Market Share by Type

6.6.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Wire and Cable Market Share by Application

6.6.4 China

6.6.5 Japan

6.6.6 Korea

6.6.7 India

6.6.8 Southeast Asia

6.6.9 Australia

6.7 South America

6.7.1 South America Market by Country

6.7.2 South America Automotive Wire and Cable Market Share by Type in 2017

6.7.3 South America Automotive Wire and Cable Market Share by Application in 2017

6.7.4 Brazil

6.7.5 Argentina

6.7.6 Colombia

6.7.7 Chile

6.8 Middle East & Africa

6.8.1 Middle East & Africa Market by Country

6.8.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Wire and Cable Market Share by Type

6.8.3 Middle East & Africa Automotive Wire and Cable Market Share by Application

6.8.4 Egypt

6.8.5 Saudi Arabia

6.8.6 South Africa

6.8.7 Nigeria

6.9 Conclusion of Segment by Region

Chapter Seven: Profile of Leading Automotive Wire and Cable Players

7.1 Yazaki

7.1.1 Company Snapshot

7.1.2 Product/Business Offered

7.1.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.1.4 Strategy and SWOT Analysis

7.2 Sumitomo Electric

7.3 Delphi

7.4 LEONI

7.5 Lear

7.6 Yura

7.7 Furukawa Electric

7.8 Coficab

7.9 PKC Group

7.10 Kyungshin

7.11 Beijing Force

7.12 Fujikura

7.13 Coroplast

7.14 General Cable

7.15 Shanghai Shenglong

7.16 Beijing S.P.L

Chapter Eight: Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Automotive Wire and Cable

8.1 Industrial Chain of Automotive Wire and Cable

8.2 Upstream of Automotive Wire and Cable

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.2.4 Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.5 Manufacturing Process

8.3 Downstream of Automotive Wire and Cable

8.3.1 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Automotive Wire and Cable

8.3.2 Leading Consumers of Automotive Wire and Cable

Chapter Nine: Development Trend of Automotive Wire and Cable (2018-2028)

9.1 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Market Size (Sales and Revenue) Forecast (2018-2028)

9.2 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Region (2018-2028)

9.3 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Type (2018-2028)

9.4 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Application (2018-2028)

9.5 Global Automotive Wire and Cable Market Size Forecast by Sales Channel (2018-2028)

Chapter Ten: Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.2 Data Sources

10.3 Disclaimer

10.4 Analysts Certification

