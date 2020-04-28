Global Automobile Engine Valve Market Research Strategy Focuses On Exploring Key Factors Influencing The Industry Development

“ORBIS RESEARCH has published new report on “Global Automobile Engine Valve Market” with current trends, industry demand, latest innovations, business expansion and investment strategies which lead to success of the organization. Global Automobile Engine Valve Market report is an in-depth study to create future opportunities covering major aspects like future growth analysis, product types, sales channels, competitive insights, industry dynamics, mergers & acquisitions, applications, regional overview and key players.

The global Automobile Engine Valve market was valued at $XX million in 2017, and analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Automobile Engine Valve from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Automobile Engine Valve market.

Leading players of Automobile Engine Valve including:

Federal-Mogul

Eaton

Mahle

Fuji Oozx

Worldwide Auto

Asian

Rane

Dengyun Auto-parts

ShengChi

Xin Yue

Yangzhou Guanghui

Nittan

Wode Valve

AnFu

JinQingLong

Tyen Machinery

Burg

SSV

Ferrea

Tongcheng

SINUS

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Gasoline Engine Valve

Diesel Engine Valve

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Automobile Engine Valve Market Overview

1.1 Automobile Engine Valve Definition

1.2 Global Automobile Engine Valve Market Size Status and Outlook (2013-2028)

1.3 Global Automobile Engine Valve Market Size Comparison by Region (2013-2028)

1.4 Global Automobile Engine Valve Market Size Comparison by Type (2013-2028)

1.5 Global Automobile Engine Valve Market Size Comparison by Application (2013-2028)

1.6 Global Automobile Engine Valve Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2013-2028)

1.7 Automobile Engine Valve Market Dynamics

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/ Expansion)

Chapter 2 Automobile Engine Valve Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Automobile Engine Valve Sales and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

2.2 Global Automobile Engine Valve Revenue and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

2.3 Global Automobile Engine Valve Average Price by Player (2016-2018)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Automobile Engine Valve Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Automobile Engine Valve Market by Type

3.1.1 Gasoline Engine Valve

3.1.2 Diesel Engine Valve

3.2 Global Automobile Engine Valve Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Automobile Engine Valve Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Automobile Engine Valve Average Price by Type (2013-2018)

3.5 Leading Players of Automobile Engine Valve by Type in 2017

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Automobile Engine Valve Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Automobile Engine Valve Market by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Vehicle

4.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

4.2 Global Automobile Engine Valve Sales and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Automobile Engine Valve by Application in 2017

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Automobile Engine Valve Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Automobile Engine Valve Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Automobile Engine Valve Sales and Market Share by Sales Channel (2013-2018)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Automobile Engine Valve by Sales Channel in 2017

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Chapter 6 Automobile Engine Valve Market Segment Analysis by Region

6.1 Global Automobile Engine Valve Market Size and CAGR by Region (2013-2028)

6.2 Global Automobile Engine Valve Sales and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

6.3 Global Automobile Engine Valve Revenue and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

6.4 North America

6.4.1 North America Market by Country

6.4.2 North America Automobile Engine Valve Market Share by Type

6.4.3 North America Automobile Engine Valve Market Share by Application

6.4.4 United States

6.4.5 Canada

6.4.6 Mexico

6.5 Europe

6.5.1 Europe Market by Country

6.5.2 Europe Automobile Engine Valve Market Share by Type

6.5.3 Europe Automobile Engine Valve Market Share by Application

6.5.4 Germany

6.5.5 UK

6.5.6 France

6.5.7 Italy

6.5.8 Russia

6.5.9 Spain

6.6 Asia-Pacific

6.6.1 Asia-Pacific Market by Country

6.6.2 Asia-Pacific Automobile Engine Valve Market Share by Type

6.6.3 Asia-Pacific Automobile Engine Valve Market Share by Application

6.6.4 China

6.6.5 Japan

6.6.6 Korea

6.6.7 India

6.6.8 Southeast Asia

6.6.9 Australia

6.7 South America

6.7.1 South America Market by Country

6.7.2 South America Automobile Engine Valve Market Share by Type in 2017

6.7.3 South America Automobile Engine Valve Market Share by Application in 2017

6.7.4 Brazil

6.7.5 Argentina

6.7.6 Colombia

6.7.7 Chile

6.8 Middle East & Africa

6.8.1 Middle East & Africa Market by Country

6.8.2 Middle East & Africa Automobile Engine Valve Market Share by Type

6.8.3 Middle East & Africa Automobile Engine Valve Market Share by Application

6.8.4 Egypt

6.8.5 Saudi Arabia

6.8.6 South Africa

6.8.7 Nigeria

6.9 Conclusion of Segment by Region

Chapter 7 Profile of Leading Automobile Engine Valve Players

7.1 Federal-Mogul

7.1.1 Company Snapshot

7.1.2 Product/Business Offered

7.1.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.1.4 Strategy and SWOT Analysis

7.2 Eaton

7.3 Mahle

7.4 Fuji Oozx

7.5 Worldwide Auto

7.6 Asian

7.7 Rane

7.8 Dengyun Auto-parts

7.9 ShengChi

7.10 Xin Yue

7.11 Yangzhou Guanghui

7.12 Nittan

7.13 Wode Valve

7.14 AnFu

7.15 JinQingLong

7.16 Tyen Machinery

7.17 Burg

7.18 SSV

7.19 Ferrea

7.20 Tongcheng

7.21 SINUS

Chapter 8 Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Automobile Engine Valve

8.1 Industrial Chain of Automobile Engine Valve

8.2 Upstream of Automobile Engine Valve

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.2.4 Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.5 Manufacturing Process

8.3 Downstream of Automobile Engine Valve

8.3.1 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Automobile Engine Valve

8.3.2 Leading Consumers of Automobile Engine Valve

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Automobile Engine Valve (2018-2028)

9.1 Global Automobile Engine Valve Market Size (Sales and Revenue) Forecast (2018-2028)

9.2 Global Automobile Engine Valve Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Region (2018-2028)

9.3 Global Automobile Engine Valve Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Type (2018-2028)

9.4 Global Automobile Engine Valve Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Application (2018-2028)

9.5 Global Automobile Engine Valve Market Size Forecast by Sales Channel (2018-2028)

Chapter 10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.2 Data Sources

10.3 Disclaimer

10.4 Analysts Certification

