Garments Market Demand, Top Vendor Analysis, Growth Rate and Regional Forecast by 2023

A research report on “Global Garments Market (2018-2023)” has been recently produced by Kay Dee Market Insights. The report is categorized in different parts, such as market dynamics, market sizing, competitive analysis and more. Different analytical methods such as Porter’s analysis, PEST analysis and more have been used to get a 360° analysis of the global Garments market. In competitive landscape part, KD Market Insights has focused on company profiling, market positioning, market share analysis and more.

According to Netscribes, the global garments market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the 2018–2023 period, generating revenue worth USD 1910.7 Bn by 2023. High-end and luxury brands are moving towards a ‘see-now-buy-now’ model, in order to capitalize on consumers’ inclination for discretionary expenditure, thereby appealing to their desire for instant gratification.

Gender and type of product segment insights:

Women’s and men’s apparel section generates 63.8% of the revenue, and the rest is accounted for by hosiery, sports and swimwear, intimate apparel, and clothing accessories. Garments marketed as fast-fashion designs have a high number of takers, especially in the emerging markets. A rising middle class in emerging markets, along with their improved fashion-consciousness, is driving increased per capita expenditure. Market players are focusing on ensuring that the latest fashion trends can be incorporated into their offerings and they hit stores in a matter of weeks, resulting in the undercutting of specialist players who once led the industry.

Distribution channel segment insights:

Most of the market is still controlled by brick and mortar stores, though the growth rate of offline distribution is meagre. However, sale of garments online is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. In North America, 81% of sales in 2018 is expected to be through offline stores.

Regional insights:

In 2017, Asia-Pacific was the dominant garments market. During the 2018-2023 period, among all the regions across the globe, Latin America is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.8%. However, in 2017, in the U.K., revenue contribution from the men’s and boys’ apparel section stood at 24.5%.

Companies covered:

1. Gap Inc.

2. H&M

3. Inditex

4. Kering

5. L Brands

6. LVMH

7. Nike

8. Adidas

9. Calvin Klein

10. Burton

