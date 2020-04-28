Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market 2018 Industry Outline, Key Developments and Benefit Growth to 2023

KD Market Insights has introduced a new report on “Global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market (2018-2023)”. The global Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) report will represent the analysis of all the market segments. The research report focuses on the market dynamics, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and porter’s five force model which are leading the current and future status of the market.

Enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS) include software services which enable organisations to synchronize and share files, documents, photos, videos and more, in a secure way, from multiple devices to multiple people (employees, external customers and partners). The global EFSS market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 21% during 2018-2023, leading to a global revenue of USD 10.35 Bn by 2023.

Get Sample Report: https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3204

Organizations often adopt such security technologies to prevent employees from using consumer-based file sharing apps to store, access and manage the corporate data that is beyond the IT department’s control and visibility. Enterprise file-sharing products include security capabilities like authentication, data encryption, containerization, and tracking features to protect enterprise data. EFSS allows files to be stored in an approved data repository which can be remotely accessed by employees from personal computers, tablets or smartphones which support the EFSS product.

The EFSS market is classified into four major segments – by deployment, by component, by organisation size, and by end user industry verticals. Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Based on deployment, the market is segmented into cloud, on-premises and hybrid.

Based on component, the sub-segments are integrated solutions, standalone solutions, and services.

Based on end user industry verticals, the market is segmented into software and technology, media, BFSI, healthcare, and others.

Key growth factors

IT can do away with worries regarding unauthorised company file sharing, with the adoption of enterprise file sync and share. Administrators can set security parameters and create user account permissions to limit accessibility to sensitive data. Content is also typically encrypted when shared and scanned using antivirus software to minimize the risks of data leaks. These advantages increase the adoption of EFSS solutions and services in organisations. The implementation of Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) programs in organisations, increasing penetration of smartphones across businesses, rise in mobile workforce, increasing collaboration between employees and enterprises, and stringent government regulations for data security are some of the drivers of the EFSS market.

Threats and key players

Risk related to security and privacy of files and data, integration, control, compliance and regulatory issues are some of the reasons that may slow down the adoption of enterprise file sharing and synchronisation among various industry verticals and domains. According to Information Week, most organisations are unable to migrate all their files to Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing, and NAS vendors have been slow to use the technology. These challenges often cause files to end up in multiple repositories.

Some of the major EFSS providers are Dropbox, Box, Citrix, Microsoft, etc.

Get Complete Research Report with TOC @: https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/3204/global-enterprise-file-synchronization-and-sharing-market

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Executive summary

1.1. Market scope and segmentation

1.2. Key questions answered in this study

1.3. Executive summary

Chapter 2: Global EFSS market – market overview

2.1. Global market overview- market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography wise market revenue (USD)

2.2. Global – market drivers and challenges

2.3. Value chain analysis – Global EFSS market

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.5. Market size- By deployment (cloud, on-premises and hybrid)

2.5. a. Revenue from cloud- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.5. b. Revenue from on-premises- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.5. c. Revenue from hybrid- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.6. Market size- By component (integrated solutions, standalone solutions and services)

2.6. a. Revenue from integrated solutions – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.6. b. Revenue from standalone solutions – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.6. c. Revenue from services – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.7. Market size- By end user (software and technology, media, BFSI, healthcare and others)

2.7. a. Revenue from software and technology – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.7. b. Revenue from media – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.7. c. Revenue from BFSI – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.7. d. Revenue from healthcare – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

2.7. e. Revenue from others – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Chapter 3: North America EFSS market- market overview

3.1. Market overview- market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography wise market revenue (USD)

3.2. North America – market drivers and challenges

3.3. Market size- By deployment (cloud, on-premises and hybrid)

3.3. a. Revenue from cloud- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.3. b. Revenue from on-premises- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.3. c. Revenue from hybrid- Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.4. Market size- By component (integrated solutions, standalone solutions and services)

3.4. a. Revenue from integrated solutions – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.4. b. Revenue from standalone solutions – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.4. c. Revenue from services – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.5. Market size- By end user (software and technology, media, BFSI, healthcare and others)

3.5. a. Revenue from software and technology – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.5. b. Revenue from media – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.5. c. Revenue from BFSI – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.5. d. Revenue from healthcare – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

3.5. e. Revenue from others – Historical (2015-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations

Continue#@

Get Exclusive Discount on This Report: https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3204

About Us:

KD Market Insights is one of the leading providers of market intelligence products and services. We offer reports on over 10+ industries and update our collection daily which helps our clients to access database of expert market insights on global industries, companies, products, and trends.

Our in-house research experts have a wealth of knowledge in their respective domains. With KD Market Insights, you always have the choice of getting customized report free of cost (upto 10%). Our support team will help you customize the report and scope as per your business needs. This ensures that you are making the right purchase decision.

Our clients list includes various Fortune 500 companies and leading advisory firms.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

90 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More:

https://fastmrnewseurope.blogspot.com/

https://fastmrnewsfood.blogspot.com/

https://fastmrnewsfrance.blogspot.com/

https://fastmrnewsfurniture.blogspot.com/

https://fastmrnewsgcc.blogspot.com/

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald