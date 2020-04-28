Diisobutyl Ketone Market Recent Revenue and Share by Manufacturers 2027

Diisobutyl Ketone Market: Introduction

Diisobutyl ketone is a colorless and stable liquid. It emits a mild sweetish menthol odor. Diisobutyl ketone has a high boiling temperature and delivers as a slow evaporating solvent. It has limited solubility in water, but it is miscible with ketones and other alcohols. Diisobutyl ketone provides superior viscosity reduction properties. It reduces surface tension in specific solid coatings. Diisobutyl ketone is highly used in industrial chemistry.

It ensures excellent solubility in numerous synthetic resins such as vinyl, acryl, alkyd, epoxy resins, and polyester. Diisobutyl ketone is widely used as a solvent in the making of nitrocellulose varnishes and coatings. It is employed as a solvent in high-content solid parts for chemical processing.

Diisobutyl ketone is used as a solvent in key applications such as adhesives, printing inks, dyes, and insecticides. It is used in mining applications for the extraction of gold and rare earth metals. Diisobutyl ketone is used in the pharmaceuticals industry as a drug component.

Increase in demand for paints and coatings for enhancing the attractiveness for offices and homes across the globe is projected to fuel the diisobutyl ketone market during the forecast period. Diisobutyl ketone is widely used in the manufacture of various paints and coatings products due to its excellent solubility properties. This is anticipated to drive demand for it in the next few years. However, complex manufacturing process of diisobutyl ketone and availability of substitute chemicals are likely to hamper the diisobutyl ketone market during the forecast period.

Diisobutyl Ketone Market: Key Players

A large number of companies operate in the global diisobutyl ketone market. Prominent manufacturers of diisobutyl ketone market include Eastman Chemical Company, Royal Dutch Shell, Dow Chemical Company, and Mitsui Chemicals..