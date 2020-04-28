Digital Gaming Market Demand, Top Vendor Analysis, Growth Rate and Regional Forecast by 2023

A research report on “Global Digital Gaming Market (2018-2023)” has been recently produced by Kay Dee Market Insights. The report is categorized in different parts, such as market dynamics, market sizing, competitive analysis and more. Different analytical methods such as Porter’s analysis, PEST analysis and more have been used to get a 360° analysis of the global Digital Gaming market. In a competitive landscape part, KD Market Insights has focused on company profiling, market positioning, market share analysis and more.

Digital Games is one of the most booming sectors of the Global Media and Entertainment Industry, and it comprises games played on PCs, Mobiles, and Consoles. According to Netscribes Gaming Market Research, the digital games market is expected to have a significant growth at a CAGR of 18.98% (2018-2023) leading to a global digital gaming market size of USD 323.91 Bn by 2023.

Mobile gaming has developed at a staggeringly high rate in recent times and was the largest segment in 2017, followed by Console and PC games. It is the fastest-growing segment of the market and is forecasted to grow at a high CAGR through 2018-2023. The segment is gaining traction due to low entry barriers and fast proliferation activities of the internet and smartphones across the globe.

PC Games and Console Games hold significant portions of the global digital games revenues. Though the online-browser gaming within PC games have taken a shift to smartphones and tablets, expanded digital purchases on these platforms along with the introduction of new technologies like Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality are driving the markets forward.

Key growth factors:

– The use of internet and smartphones is one of the primary requirements of video games market in the age of digital distribution of games. Thus increased internet and smartphone penetration across the globe is driving the global digital games market.

– Factors like improvement in global economic growth which provides consumers with more disposable income to spend on gaming and increase in the number of worldwide gamers are continuously raising the demand for digital gaming across the globe.

Threats and key players:

o Although the digital gaming industry is forecasted to have a healthy growth globally, still, there is low internet speed and smartphone penetration in several regions of the world which hinders the growth of digital games. Also, often, challenging economic conditions, political unrest and governmental restrictions in regions restrict the growth of digital gaming market. Case in point, the recent political turmoil like Eurozone crisis, Brexit, etc. have challenged the growth of the market.

– Some of the major gaming companies in the Digital Gaming Market are Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Executive summary

1.1. Market scope and segmentation

1.2. Key questions answered

1.3. Executive summary

Chapter 2: Introduction

2.1. Market definitions – PC games, mobile games and console games

2.2. Different business models

2.3. Value chain of games

2.4. Distribution channel analysis: big four companies

2.5. Distribution channel estimation: big four companies

Chapter 3: Global Digital Gaming market overview

3.1. Global market overview

o Global historical (2015-2017) market size (USD Bn)

o Global forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn)

o Geography wise market size (USD Bn) in 2017 and 2023

o Key observations

3.2. Global trends

Chapter 4: Global Digital Gaming market segmentation – by regions

4.1. North America

o Historical (2015-2017) market size (USD Bn)

o Forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn)

o Drivers

o Challenges

o Trends

4.2. Europe

o Historical (2015-2017) market size (USD Bn)

o Forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn)

o Drivers

o Challenges

o Trends

4.3. Asia Pacific

o Historical (2015-2017) market size (USD Bn)

o Forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn)

o Drivers

o Challenges

o Trends

4.4. Latin America

o Historical (2015-2017) market size (USD Bn)

o Forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn)

o Drivers

o Challenges

o Trends

4.5. Middle East and Africa

o Historical (2015-2017) market size (USD Bn)

o Forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn)

o Drivers

o Challenges

o Trends

Chapter 5: Global Digital Gaming market segmentation – by platform

5.1. Global market share and size (USD Bn – 2017) – by platforms (PC, Console, Mobile)

5.2. Global PC games market

o Market size (USD Bn) (2015, 2017, 2023)

o Drivers

o Challenges

5.3. Global mobile games market

o Market size (USD Bn) (2015, 2017, 2023)

o Drivers

o Challenges

5.4. Global console games market

o Market size (USD Bn) (2015, 2017, 2023)

o Drivers

o Challenges

Chapter 6: Global Digital Gaming market segmentation – by revenue models

6.1. Global market share and size (USD Bn – 2017) – by revenue models (Freemium, Pay to Play, Advertising)

6.2. Global freemium model market

o Market size (USD Bn) (2015, 2017, 2023)

o Drivers

o Challenges

6.3. Global pay to play model market

o Market size (USD Bn) (2015, 2017, 2023)

o Drivers

o Challenges

6.4. Global advertising model market

o Market size (USD Bn) (2015, 2017, 2023)

o Drivers

o Challenges

Chapter 7: Global Digital Gaming market segmentation – by genres

7.1. Global market share and size (USD Bn – 2017) – by genres (Shooter, Role- play Action, Sports, Strategy, Others)

7.2. Global shooter genre market

o Market size (USD Bn) (2015, 2017, 2023)

o Drivers

o Challenges

7.3. Global role-playing action genre market

o Market size (USD Bn) (2015, 2017, 2023)

o Drivers

o Challenges

7.4. Global sports genre market

o Market size (USD Bn) (2015, 2017, 2023)

o Drivers

o Challenges

7.5. Global strategy genre market

o Market size (USD Bn) (2015, 2017, 2023)

o Drivers

o Challenges

7.6. Other genres market

o Market size (USD Bn) (2015, 2017, 2023)

o Drivers

o Challenges

Chapter 8: Major digital gaming segmentation-by regions

8.1. North America

o Major platforms (PC, Console, Mobile) – Revenue contribution (USD Bn) and share (historical and forecasted), Key highlights, Key competitors

o Major genres (Shooter, Role play action, Strategy, Sports, Others) – Revenue contribution (USD Bn) and share (historical and forecasted), Key highlights, Key competitors

o Major revenue models (Freemium, Pay to Play, Advertising) – Revenue contribution (USD Bn) and share (historical and forecasted), Key highlights, Key competitors

8.2. Europe

o Major platforms (PC, Console, Mobile) – Revenue contribution (USD Bn) and share (historical and forecasted), Key highlights, Key competitors

o Major genres (Shooter, Role play action, Strategy, Sports, Others) – Revenue contribution (USD Bn) and share (historical and forecasted), Key highlights, Key competitors

o Major revenue models (Freemium, Pay to Play, Advertising) – Revenue contribution (USD Bn) and share (historical and forecasted), Key highlights, Key competitors

8.3. Asia Pacific

o Major platforms (PC, Console, Mobile) – Revenue contribution (USD Bn) and share (historical and forecasted), Key highlights, Key competitors

o Major genres (Shooter, Role play action, Strategy, Sports, Others) – Revenue contribution (USD Bn) and share (historical and forecasted), Key highlights, Key competitors

o Major revenue models (Freemium, Pay to Play, Advertising) – Revenue contribution (USD Bn) and share (historical and forecasted), Key highlights, Key competitors

8.4. Latin America

o Major platforms (PC, Console, Mobile) – Revenue contribution (USD Bn) and share (historical and forecasted), Key highlights, Key competitors

o Major genres (Shooter, Role play action, Strategy, Sports, Others) – Revenue contribution (USD Bn) and share (historical and forecasted), Key highlights, Key competitors

o Major revenue models (Freemium, Pay to Play, Advertising) – Revenue contribution (USD Bn) and share (historical and forecasted), Key highlights, Key competitors

8.5. Middle East and Africa

o Major platforms (PC, Console, Mobile) – Revenue contribution (USD Bn) and share (historical and forecasted), Key highlights, Key competitors

o Major genres (Shooter, Role play action, Strategy, Sports, Others) – Revenue contribution (USD Bn) and share (historical and forecasted), Key highlights, Key competitors

o Major revenue models (Freemium, Pay to Play, Advertising) – Revenue contribution (USD Bn) and share (historical and forecasted), Key highlights, Key competitors

Chapter 9: Global Digital Gaming Spend Analysis

9.1. Paying players share by platform – 2017

9.2. PC games – Average spending and payers (Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Europe)

9.3. Console games – Average spending and payers (Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Europe)

9.4. Mobile games – Average spending and payers (Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Europe)

9.5. Spend analysis – by regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Europe)

Continue….

