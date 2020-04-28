Dairy Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecasts 2022

The Business Research Company’s Dairy Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global dairy market expected to reach a value of nearly $948.41 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. The growth in the dairy market is due to increasing demand for cheese, yogurt and ice creams in emerging markets due to rising disposable income in developing countries, improved access to refrigeration in less developed countries, reduction in trade barriers between countries and growing consumer preference for healthy dairy products.

Dairy market manufacturing consists of sales of dairy products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce dairy products from raw milk and processed milk products, produce dry, condensed, concentrated and evaporated dairy, and/or produce some dairy substitute products. The companies in the industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

With population growth in many countries in Asia, shift towards organic dairy products, government initiatives to provide subsidized milk products in countries such as India and rising disposable income, the scope and potential for the global dairy market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

The dairy market is segmented into

Milk And Butter Cheese Dry, Condensed And Evaporated Dairy Product Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the dairy market in major countries – North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Western Europe dairy market accounts the largest share in the global dairy market.

Some of the major key players involved in the dairy market are Nestle SA, Dairy Farmers of America, Fonterra Group Cooperative Limited, Danone, Arla Foods, FrieslandCampina, Yili, Saputo, Dean Foods, and Agropur.

