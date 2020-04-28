Cybersecurity Market Trends, Company Profiles, Complete Analysis, Growth Strategy and Forecast till 2023

A research report on “Global Cybersecurity Market (2018-2023)” has been recently produced by Kay Dee Market Insights. The report is categorized in different parts, such as market dynamics, market sizing, competitive analysis and more. Different analytical methods such as Porter’s analysis, PEST analysis and more have been used to get a 360° analysis of the global Cybersecurity market. In the competitive landscape part, KD Market Insights has focused on company profiling, market positioning, market share analysis and more.

Cybersecurity solutions are being increasingly used across various public and private enterprises in order to ensure the protection of critical personal and financial information, to mitigate risks and to establish comprehensive protection against any form of cyber-attacks. The global cybersecurity market is expected to grow at a double-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2023, leading to global revenue of USD 193.76 Bn by 2023.

Depending on the various types of solutions available in the market, the global cybersecurity market has been classified into IAM (identity and access management), encryption, governance, risk and compliance, UTM (unified threat management), and SIEM (security information and event management). Among the different solution types, demand for encryption is anticipated to be the most promising in the coming years. This is due to its increasing adaptability across various telecom and IT verticals in order to protect information stored on clients’ devices and to use it on the cloud without the risk of being hacked.

In addition, demand for cybersecurity products and services from various end use industries including aerospace and defense, financial service sector, telecommunication sector and healthcare industry among others is also provided in this report. Demand for cybersecurity products and services in the financial service sector held the largest market share in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Moreover, the cross-sectional analysis of all the above-mentioned segments across different regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa has also been provided within the scope of the research. Geographically, North America dominated the global cybersecurity market and was majorly driven by the U.S. in 2016.

Key growth factors:

– Increasing dependency of various enterprises on different information technology devices and the delicate nature of digitally stored data is expected to raise the stakes for different cyber-attack cases where financial gain is the major motive. This in turn, is anticipated to trigger the adoption rate of cybersecurity products and services across different end use industries in the coming eight years.

– In addition, in order to encounter the problem of more sophisticated cyber-attacks, different solution providers are also engaging in research and development to develop technologically advanced next-generation security solutions.

Threats and key players:

– Despite so many factors having a positive impact on the growth of the global cybersecurity market, the availability of generic cybersecurity products along with the limited cyber security budgets of various end-use industries is one of the important factors anticipated to deter the growth of the cybersecurity market to some extent during the forecast period.

– Some of the major players having a strong foothold in the global cybersecurity market includes Symantec Corporation, Check Point Technology Ltd., Paloalto Networks, Fortinet and FireEye among others.



Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Executive summary

1.1. Market scope and segmentation

1.2. Key questions answered in this study

1.3. Executive summary

Chapter 2: Global cybersecurity market overview

2.1. Global – market overview- market trends, market attractiveness analysis, geography wise market revenue (USD)

2.2. Global – market drivers

2.3. Value chain analysis – global cybersecurity market

Chapter 3: Global cybersecurity market – by solution across different regions

3.1. Identity and access management (IAM) – Growth drivers, Major trend, Challenges, Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn)

3.1.1. IAM – North America -Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations s, companies in this solution segment

3.1.2. IAM – Europe – Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, companies in this solution segment

3.1.3. IAM – Asia-Pacific – Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, companies in this solution segment

3.1.4. IAM – Latin America- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations s, companies in this solution segment

3.1.5. IAM – The Middle East and Africa- Asia-Pacific – Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, companies in this solution segment

3.2. Encryption – Growth drivers, major trends, challenges, historical and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn)

3.2.1. Encryption – North America- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, companies in this solution segment

3.2.2. Encryption – Europe- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, companies in this solution segment

3.2.3. Encryption – Asia-Pacific- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations s, companies in this solution segment

3.2.4. Encryption – Latin America- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, companies in this solution segment

3.2.5. Encryption – The Middle East and Africa- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, companies in this solution segment

3.3. Governance, risk and compliance- Growth drivers, major trends, challenges, historical forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn)

3.3.1. Governance, risk and compliance – North America- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, companies in this solution segment, end users

3.3.2. Governance, risk and compliance – Europe- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, companies in this solution segment, end users

3.3.3. Governance, risk and compliance – Asia-Pacific- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, companies in this solution segment, end users

3.3.4. Governance, risk and compliance – Latin America- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, companies in this solution segment, end users

3.3.5. Governance, risk and compliance – The Middle East and Africa- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, companies in this solution segment, end users

3.4. Unified threat management (UTM) – Growth drivers, major trends, challenges, historical forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn)

3.4.1. UTM – North America- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, companies in this solution segment

3.4.2. UTM – Europe- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, companies in this solution segment

3.4.3. UTM – Asia-Pacific- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, companies in this solution segment

3.4.4. UTM – Latin America- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, companies in this solution segment

3.4.5. UTM -The Middle East and Africa- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, companies in this solution segment

3.5. Security information and event management (SIEM) – Growth drivers, major trends, challenges, historical forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn)

3.5.1. SIEM – North America- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, companies in this solution segment

3.5.2. SIEM – Europe- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, companies in this solution segment

3.5.3. SIEM – Asia-Pacific- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, companies in this solution segment

3.5.4. SIEM – Latin America- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, companies in this solution segment

3.5.5. SIEM – The Middle East and Africa- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, companies in this solution segment

Chapter 4: Global cybersecurity market – by end-use industry across different regions

4.1. Aerospace and defence – Growth drivers, major trends, challenges, historical forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn)

4.1.1. Aerospace and defence – North America- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, key players

4.1.2. Aerospace and defence – Europe- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, key players

4.1.3. Aerospace and defence – Asia-Pacific- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, key players

4.1.4. Aerospace and defence – Latin America- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, key players

4.1.5. Aerospace and defence – The Middle East and Africa- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, key players

4.2. Financial service- Growth drivers, major trends, challenges, historical forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn)

4.2.1. Financial service – North America- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, key players

4.2.2. Financial service – Europe- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, key players

4.2.3. Financial service – Asia-Pacific- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, key players

4.2.4. Financial service – Latin America- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, key players

4.2.5. Financial service – The Middle East and Africa- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, key players

4.3. Telecommunication- Growth drivers, major trends, challenges, historical forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn)

4.3.1. Telecommunication – North America- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, key players

4.3.2. Telecommunication – Europe- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, key players

4.3.3. Telecommunication – Asia-Pacific- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, key players

4.3.4. Telecommunication – Latin America- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, key players

4.3.5. Telecommunication – The Middle East and Africa- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, key players

4.4. Healthcare- Growth drivers, major trends, challenges, historical forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn)

4.4.1. Healthcare – North America- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, key players

4.4.2. Healthcare – Europe- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, key players

4.4.3. Healthcare – Asia-Pacific- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, key players

4.4.4. Healthcare – Latin America- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, key players

4.4.5. Healthcare – The Middle East and Africa- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, key players

4.5. Others – Growth drivers, major trends, challenges, historical forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn)

4.5.1. Others – North America- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, key players

4.5.2. Others – Europe- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, key players

4.5.3. Others – The Asia Pacific- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, key players

4.5.4. Others – Latin America- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, key players

4.5.5. Others – Middle East and Africa- Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn), key observations, key players

Chapter 5: Global cybersecurity market – by geography

5.1. North America – Précis, trends, drivers, Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn)

5.2. Europe – market overview – Précis, trends, drivers, Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn)

5.3. Asia-Pacific – market overview- Précis, trends, drivers, Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn)

5.4. Latin America – market overview – Précis, trends, drivers, Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn)

5.5. Middle East and Africa – market overview – Précis, trends, drivers, Historical (2016-2017) and forecasted (2018-2023) market size (USD Bn)

Continue….

